Reflections from a winter’s day

The December sun hung low in the south, a shining globe in a crystalline blue sky, painting a false image of warmth.

That image was belied by a biting wind blowing chill from the mountains that rose to the north and west -- the Brushys, the Blue Ridge, and, farther to the west, the towering summits of the Blacks.

The fields through which I walked were brown, the frost and the cold having long before leached away the greens of summer and the bright wildflowers of the autumn.

Winter had arrived.

These open fields, rolling down toward the Catawba River had been, before being designated as park land, cattle country. Indeed a large cattle barn was visible to the east of the park, as easily scented as seen.

But as I wandered beneath that winter sun, my time and my thoughts my own, I imagined those hills as home to a group of shepherds, camped on a chilly night on the edge of the Judean Mountains outside the small village of Bethlehem.

“And there were in the same country, shepherds abiding in the fields, keeping watch over their flock by night.”

Those shepherds, perhaps huddled around a small fire for warmth, were not educated men. Indeed, they were almost certainly illiterate, looked down upon for having a dirty, smelly, difficult sort of job.

They were versed in neither language nor rhetoric. None held a master’s degree in divinity. None had money or title or yielded any sort of political position or power.

And yet, they were chosen.

“And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid.”

Of course, they were afraid. An angel of the Lord, shining with the glory of a noonday sun, was shockingly and unexpectedly with them.

“And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people.”

The good tidings were for all people. All people. Race and class and situation of birth did not matter. All people.

“For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.”

Not a political leader. Not a military commander. Not a rock star or a reality star or even a star quarterback. But a Saviour.

“And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger. And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host, praising God and saying,

“Glory to God in the highest, and on earth, peace, good will toward men.”

Good tidings for all people.

Unto you is born a Saviour.

Peace, good will toward men.

If we believe these words to be true, how can we harbor hatred in our hearts for anyone who shares this planet with us, no matter who they are or where they are from?

If we believe these words to be true, how can we not dedicate ourselves, not just on this Holy Day, but on all days, to extending peace and good will to all we encounter?

And if we truly believe these words, how can we not gentle our own hearts, set aside our own pride and our own stubbornness, and accept this most precious gift we have all been given?

Such were my thoughts and questions as I wandered that stunningly beautiful countryside and sought to find not just a hill with a great view of the Catawba where I might linger in the winter sunshine, but a place of quiet and of peace in my own heart.

I wish each of you a Merry Christmas, warmed by family and friends, blessed with memories, and filled with peace and joy.

Bill Poteat, who will be laughing and wrestling with his grandson Nolan on Christmas morning, may be reached at 704-869-1855 or at bpoteat@gastongazette.com.