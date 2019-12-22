Be truth seekers

It's the holiday season and I should be enjoying the decorations, music, fun and frolic, but there’s this creeping problem. It's now called democracy grief, and I sure have it.

Donald Trump’s presidency, a pro-oligarch one, is the reason many of us are so very scared about the future of our nation. The rule of law and Constitution are no longer considered important by Congress.

Our North Carolina legislators would put party and pocketbook defending the shameless behavior of the president. It doesn’t matter that our national security is at risk, nor that Trump is a bully and a liar.

So what’s one to do? I want to cover up and hide, but that’s not the solution because it allows acceptance of the death of what our republic stands for and is. There are three branches of government, so it’s imperative that we support and elect people who hold those ideals high.

Young people need to realize what they now have might soon be gone. Start paying attention, please, for the world is a different place from when I was young. Listen and read from various sources as well.

Be truth seekers! Revere integrity as well before it becomes obsolete.

Cathy Shields, Flat Rock

Malicious attacks

Well, President Donald Trump is certainly bombastic and says what he is thinking with less editing than some might prefer. I view this as a manifestation of the level of toughness that enables him to deal with all that the Democrats throw at him.

Despite the landslide of bitter, spiteful and thoroughly malicious attacks, his accomplishments are massively impressive. Barack Obama’s anemic economy has been replaced by wonderful job and wage growth that has restored the American dream.

The Democrats’ practice of using the courts to make end runs around democracy and hurt America in ways that the Nazis with their armies or the Soviets with their missiles could is being curtailed by Trump’s appointments of good pro-America judges. The military is being restored.

No wonder the Democrats are angry.

Candler A. Willis, Zirconia

Making the rules

Recently, I got into a little trouble with the law and have to go to court soon. Now I just want to say I did nothing wrong. In fact, the charge against me is a complete hoax. You could even say a witch hunt.

But there are just a few things, though, that I request, just to be sure I get a fair trial. First off, I want the DA to meet with my lawyer so I can change the rules of the court to my satisfaction. Second, I only want jurors who say I’m innocent, even before the trial starts.

I also want evidence kept out of court that might incriminate me, and I don’t want any witnesses testifying that I don’t like, either.

Now, if the DA will agree to this, I think I will get a fair trial. But I have a favor to ask. Could the public get behind me on this?

Evidently, there are thousands of people just in our area alone who think these rules are completely acceptable. So how about it? Can you write in and support me?

Michael Thomas, Hendersonville