I am sorry that the House of Representatives was forced into a no- win situation and had to call for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. I know that many of the Democratic representatives will suffer politically from voting yes. Their courage is to be commended.

But the cult of personality that is attached to Donald Trump is willing to follow him anywhere including to the trashing of our Constitution and the laws of our country. Someone, some time had to stand up for democracy, and that is what the Democrats did.

I also know that it is a forgone conclusion that the Republicans in the Senate, just like the Republicans in the House, will not vote for impeachment. The need to be in power is too great. Their leader is never to be questioned or doubted. Their devotion is not to party — because the Republican Party used to stand for reasoned debate and action — but to Trumpism.

Standing with Trump means holding power no matter by what means or cost. Democracy is an obsolete concept.

Sandra Belcher

Burlington