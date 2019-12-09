I read with interest Charlie White’s Nov. 29 letter. He intimates that supporters of the president are myrmidons. We are so fortunate to have someone with such wisdom to enlighten those of us not as intellectually blessed as Charlie to guide us through the political arena.

He begins with “For those of you who get your ‘news’ from Faux News and your Dear Orange Leader, here’s what we’ve learned lately.” It is so ironic that the left go bonkers when President Trump resorts to name calling. Remember … a different set of rules apply to the elitist left.

He then tells us there was a corrupt quid pro quo in which President Trump solicited a bribe from a foreign country to interfere in the 2020 election. It’s an “open-and-shut case” according to Charlie.

Somehow this is different than Vice President Joe Biden, in a January 2018 appearance at the Council on Foreign Relations, bragging about withholding a $1 billion loan guarantee to Ukraine in December 2015 as a pressure tactic to force the firing of Viktor Shokin, a Ukrainian prosecutor.

Vice President Biden did not like the fact that Shokin was investigating Burisma, a Ukranian oil and gas company, for corruption. His son, Hunter Biden, sat on the board at the time and was being paid $50,000 monthly for which he was uniquely unqualified. The prosecutor was fired.

Again, a different set of rules apply for the elitist left.

The next time you feel compelled to enlighten us, please spare us your drivel.

Tony McKinnon

Asheboro