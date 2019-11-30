This Thanksgiving season, there are plenty of other subjects to discuss with friends and family. Here are five to get you started.

1. If you want to feel patriotic without getting into the nitty-gritty:

Peter Morgan's "The Crown" and Prince Andrew are Britain's gift to you this holiday season. You can gush over the opulent Netflix series while delighting in the fact that we don't have to pay to keep the House of Windsor in the style to which its members have become accustomed. You can dissect Prince Andrew's disastrous BBC interview about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and feel mildly reassured that however insane American politics have become, at least we're not stuck with a permanent aristocracy this stupid.

2. If you want to talk ethics without talking politics:

The Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal is another blight on America's diminished national pastime, but it's also a perfect opportunity to debate the difference between cleverness and cheating. And once you've got that established, you can pivot to discussing the voting for induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, or to how to consider New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's career in light of the controversies that have dogged his team. The recently departed staff at Deadspin were right that you can't separate politics and sports, but there are sports questions that aren't inherently political. Be thankful for them.

3. If you can't decide what movie to see over the holiday weekend:

The answer to your actual conundrum is actually quite easy: Watch "The Irishman" on Netflix if everyone is old enough for R-rated movies; go to "Frozen II" if there are kiddos involved; and hit up "Knives Out" if you're feeling arch. But if you want to debate the actual principles that animate your decision about what to see, get the dinner table going by posing this fall's hot entertainment question: Marvel vs. Marty. Is Martin Scorsese right that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is not, despite its name, actual cinema? Or is the director just drawing a false distinction, pretending that aging Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci up and down with fancy visual technology is art while doing the same thing to Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark is mere commerce?

4. If one of your relatives is definitely going to ask you to help them set up their television for streaming:

Thanksgiving weekend is the perfect time to debate a question that's inconsequential in the scheme of things, but that feels genuinely baffling to even those of us who cover this landscape for a living: Which streaming services should you actually subscribe to? Shared bafflement is the inverse of partisan rancor, and this is a subject that gives everyone the opportunity to tell everyone else at the table about something they genuinely love and want to be able to watch. I'm not sure that we should be grateful that the entertainment industry is in a state of such profound upheaval, but, hey, at least it's given us Baby Yoda.

5. And finally, even if you have to work for it:

Yeah, yeah, I'm an unforgivable cornball. Figure out what you're thankful for, even if it's small, even if it's something you have to build on for the year ahead, even if it's just the support you've received when things were very hard. Fighting certainly is not the only way to connect with other people, including the ones you're spending time with. Talk about what you're thankful for. A positive vision of the world can be as persuasive as a grimly drawn apocalypse.