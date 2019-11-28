This Thanksgiving season, our entire community here at Providence Christian Montessori School is grateful for the North Carolina Opportunity Scholarship Program.

Opportunity Scholarships have allowed our school to have a more economically and academically diversified student body. This kind of diversity empowers students to learn from others who have different backgrounds. This also positively impacts our broader community here in Burlington.

One of the students who came to us on an Opportunity Scholarship was struggling in her locally zoned public school. It seemed no matter what the local school tried, it didn’t meet her needs. The parents came to us feeling that a Montessori environment would be a better fit. After just a few months, the child opened up and became empowered to learn. She studied on her own, explained her needs to teachers and problem-solved with her peers. We are so thankful that she finally found a place where she can feel engaged.

Every child is different, and it takes many different approaches to help each student learn individually. That’s exactly what the Opportunity Scholarship Program is all about.

Parents are the first and best teachers for their children, and they sense in a way no one else can what type of educational environment their child will flourish in. Opportunity Scholarships help to make that happen.

— Denise Marti is head of school at Providence Christian Montessori in Burlington.