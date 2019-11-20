Thanksgiving Day

To the editor: One of my favorite holidays, Thanksgiving Day, isn’t as uniquely American as many of us may believe. Jour de l’Action de grâce, or Canadian Thanksgiving Day, is observed on the same day that we celebrate Columbus Day, the second Monday of October, which is also the date for the celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day to many Native Americans, or American Indians.

When I visited England this autumn and attended a service at Truro Cathedral in Cornwall, on Sunday, Oct. 6, the day was festive with pumpkins and gourds decorating the free-standing altar. The congregation robustly sang, “All things bright and beautiful, all creatures great and small ... .” I doubt that there was a dry eye in the entire building. Celebration of the harvest was at hand replete of a sermon devoted to preserving our natural environment.

Feeling thankful for who we are and for the good that we’ve accomplished is uniquely human. We have our own form of thankfulness, what with the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade and our family and friend gatherings, not to mention the abundance of free dinners that are available to the homeless. The list is endless.

We’re a nation of pilgrims. As such, we’re a living, multicultural cornucopia with our Thanksgiving Day: a joyous celebration along our journey.

Jamie Blount, Hendersonville

Equality Act

To the editor: A recent letter to the editor regarding the Equality Act stated that no one should favor discrimination, yet then proceeded to make the case that it is OK to discriminate against the LGBTQ community if that discrimination is based on religious beliefs protected by the First Amendment.

I belong to the Christian denomination directly descended spiritually from the Pilgrims, who came to this land on the Mayflower to escape religious persecution. My grandfather was a minister in this Christian denomination, which founded universities like Harvard and Yale and ordained its first black minister in 1785, its first woman minister in 1853, its first gay minister in 1972, and now ordains transgender clergy.

My church, along with many others now, based on strongly held religious beliefs, is open and affirming toward the LGBTQ community.

As founders of this country, we also strongly believe that “all men are created equal” and that they are “endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights,” including life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness and “liberty and justice for all,” not just those who believe the way we do.

What about my strongly held religious beliefs, also protected by the First Amendment, that support the Equality Act, which would forever ban discrimination against the LGBTQ community?

Clay Eddleman, Hendersonville

Partisan rant

To the editor: My sister and I joined veterans and members of the community for the dedication of the Armed Services Memorial at Tuxedo Park on Sunday, Nov. 10, and we were expecting to observe a somber tribute to veterans in advance of Veterans Day. What we experienced, however, was a bigoted, partisan rant by Henderson County Commissioner Grady Hawkins, the “keynote” speaker.

Hawkins, who is a retired U.S. Air Force colonel and who spoke in uniform, railed against what he considered the two biggest threats to our democracy: socialism and Sharia law. A minute into his diatribe, we stood up and left the event — and I am gratified that a number of veterans and attendees did as well.

With some unexpected free time, we then headed over to the Mills River Park’s dog park, where the contrast with Hawkins’ intolerant, hate-filled speech couldn’t have been starker. Everyone was having a great time; strangers were talking, with no concern about ideology or religion. Who knows? There may have even been a few socialists and Muslims in the crowd.

I honor Col. Hawkins’ military service. But by his completely inappropriate and politically charged rhetoric, he has dishonored mine and that of other veterans.

Bruce Macdonald, U.S. Navy (1969-72), Hendersonville

A rising star

To the editor: One recent evening, my wife and I had the pleasure of attending a performance of “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” at the Flat Rock Playhouse as the guests of Advent Health.

A star is born. Ms. Ivy Rose Voloshin stole the show. Her performance was outstanding. Look for her in the years to come.

Arthur Swygard, Hendersonville

Lack of a crime

To the editor: The Democrats’ pursuit of President Donald Trump reminds me of Josef Stalin’s secret police chief Lavrentiy Beria, who told his boss: “Show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime.”

The Democrats haven’t found a crime yet, but you can’t fault them for trying. First, it was “collusion” with the Russians, until Robert Mueller searched for two years and couldn’t find any collusion. Then the Democrats pivoted to “obstruction,” although no part of the Mueller investigation was obstructed.

The cry then became “quid pro quo,” which isn’t panning out because no money was withheld from Ukraine, and Ukraine launched no investigation. No quid. No pro.

The next talking point was “extortion,” until a Democratic focus group found that “bribery” was a stronger word (although there has been no bribery). That’s where we stand as I write this, but I’m sure that the impeachment hounds will keep right on baying.

The Democrats also get points for creativity. The impeachment hearings are the first legal proceedings that I can remember where they called up “witnesses” who haven’t witnessed anything.

Jim Grodnik, Brevard

Do us a favor

Our North Carolina 11th Congressional District Rep. Mark Meadows seemed to suggest that he is bored with his job when he stated recently that “it’s hard for me to stay awake and listen to all of this,” and “we were probably checking our Twitter feed more than we were paying attention” while referring to the testimonies being heard before the House Intelligence Committee.

In October 2018, Meadows stated in a local interview, “I’ve gone from not running on term limits to being a strong advocate for term limits. I think that four terms, really, for a House member should be about right.” In January of this year, Meadows co-sponsored H.J. Res. 20, which would limit members of the House of Representatives to only three terms.

Rep. Meadows is in his fourth term; he’s had the job longer than he thinks he should; and apparently he’s bored with it all. Do Western North Carolina a favor, Mark, and show us that you mean what you say about term limits.

We have a good replacement: a military veteran who’s interested in protecting our Western North Carolina environment, who believes in our Founding Fathers’ system of checks and balances, and who knows that Western North Carolina workers can’t really live on $7.25 per hour. He’s Maj. Steve Woodsmall.

John H. Fisher, Hendersonville