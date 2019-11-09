The sight of 700 American flags waving in the sunshine is a sight to behold. If you don’t feel a gleaming of patriotism or a burst of pride, there’s no stirring in your heart to be had.

Passersby on Dixie Drive have been known to turn around and head back to Park Street, to South Asheboro Middle School to find out what’s going on.

“Why are 700 American flags in perfect rows on a school ball field?” they ask.

“Why do they stay up the entire Veterans Day weekend?” you may ask.

The answer is simple: To honor our heroes and heroines.

This is the fourth year of the Field of Honor, a collaborative effort between the Asheboro/Randolph Chamber of Commerce and the Asheboro Rotary Club that attracts folks from all over the Piedmont. Monies from the signature fund-raiser are funneled back into programs for local youth and service projects. More importantly, the Field of Honor serves as a vehicle to show appreciation for those who have impacted our lives.

As befits Veterans Day weekend, most are veterans. But others are emergency responders, law enforcement officers, firefighters, teachers, mentors, parents, pastors, public servants, volunteers, friends — anyone who has served as an inspiration.

Each sponsored name is written on a yellow ribbon. The ribbons are then attached to the flags. (It’s not too late. You can still sponsor an individual for $40, and take the flag home on Monday after the closing ceremony, if you so wish.)

It gives me great pleasure to wander among the rows and find the flag that bears my dad’s name, Sgt. Ralph Miller, a World War II veteran, and my father-in-law’s, Pfc. Burness Jordan who saw combat in the bloody battle of Iwo Jima in WWII.

I see the same kind of pride reflected in others’ faces.

They walk among the flags. They share their stories. They wipe tears.

No photo has captured that ideal of service and sacrifice more than the one Paul Church snapped last year of Josh Craven strolling with his wife, Holly, and daughter, Aubrey, through the sentinel of flags, standing at attention around him. It was the first time Craven, a U.S. Army veteran injured in the Iraq War, had attended the event.

(We published that photo most recently in the Nov. 9 Veterans Day: Salute to Valor“ publication in The Dispatch and a Lifestyles feature in The Courier-Tribune.)

We salute Josh. We salute all of our heroes and heroines.

This Veterans Day, find an event or better yet, a parade. In Asheboro and Lexington, the parades begin at 4 p.m. Monday and will wind through the main streets uptown. Stand tall and proud. Show your support for what these brave men and women have done for our country. Lift high your flags.

In the words of President Ronald Reagan: “In honoring the flag, we’re honoring the men and women who fought for freedom. …

“We’re free today because of their sacrifice.”

Annette Jordan is the editor of The Courier-Tribune in Asheboro and The Dispatch in Lexington. Contact: ajordan@gatehousemedia.com; 336-626-6115 in Asheboro or (336) 249-3981, ext. 215, in Lexington.