President Donald Trump’s response to the massacre in Sonora, Mexico, of three women and six children at the hands of suspected drug cartel thugs was all too typical. He took to Twitter and offered to send U.S. troops across the border to set things right.

No thanks, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said to Trump’s offer.

Armies don’t appear to be the answer. With U.S. funding and other assistance, the Mexican military fought violent drug cartels for more than a decade. Despite that, Mexico is now an even more dangerous and violent place. The country’s homicide rate reached record highs this year.

Mexicans elected Lopez Obrador in large part because he promised to reduce the nation’s drug-related violence by employing a different response. He would eliminate corruption (in part by setting a non-corrupt example for Mexican officials to follow). He would legalize marijuana and some other drugs, weakening the underground economy that sustains the cartels. He would create a national guard. He would offer welfare payments to entice the poor away from lives of crime. And he would refrain from the most violent responses to crime.

It may be too early for a verdict on his program, given that Lopez Obrador has been in office only since July 2018. But so far, his approach doesn’t seem to be working.

On this side of the border, many U.S. officials had asserted that the conviction of notorious Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman in a Brooklyn courtroom and his sentencing in July to a life term plus 30 years had finally broken the cartels’ hold on Mexico. But the cartel’s operations continued unabated.

The latest incident was especially gruesome. The victims, members of a fundamentalist Mormon sect living in Mexico with dual U.S. and Mexican citizenship, were members of a convoy traveling between Sonora and Chihuahua.

Despite an arrest, there remained some confusion about who was responsible for the attack and whether the assailants believed the convoy to be part of a rival organization.

But the attack demonstrates that violent gangs are so far unimpressed by Lopez Obrador’s new policy. It’s entirely possible that they instead feel empowered.

Had Trump’s offer been a bit less bombastic, the Mexican president might have been more inclined to seek U.S. assistance. No Mexican approach to dealing with violent gangs is likely to succeed without some kind of participation north of the border. That’s in large part because the U.S. market for illegal narcotics is what keeps the traffickers in business. It’s also because experience shows that intelligence, expertise, extraditions and U.S. court proceedings can all be effective responses to violence and drug trafficking.

Meanwhile, Lopez Obrador may be running out of time to show that his own prescription for dealing with the violence can work.

Los Angeles Times