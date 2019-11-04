It's great to be a Mountaineer! My fellow Appalachian State alum know the phrase well.

I’m basking in the joy of a great football season with a victory over the Carolina Tar Heels and a Top 25 ranking.

From the moment I stepped on that beautiful Boone campus I knew it's where I wanted to go to college. In fact, it's the only college application I completed. It was there, as college is for many who come from a stable home life in childhood, where I had that first big “you’re on your own, kid” environment and where I learned to be an adult.

Throughout my youth, I had been recognized as a leader by both my peers and by adults. In sports, Boy Scouts, and everyday life I continuously found myself in leadership roles. Campus life, however, was the first time I had to be a leader of one. Self discipline, although not lacking, was now not protected like a bowling lane with the gutter bumpers up. Over the course of four or five years many things will happen that can derail an effort to earn a degree. Learning how to navigate those obstacles is as much of an education as a major course of study.

Watching the APP-UNC game last month was fun, but what I remember most, and what prompted this article, was something UNC Coach Mack Brown said in a featurette. He was speaking of his experiences as a coach and said that many of his former players will tell him how deeply affected they were by something he said. It could be from a half-time speech or a one-on-one meeting, but player after player remembers. Coach Brown then said that these experiences taught him the power and impact his words have on those he leads.

Coach Brown’s story struck me as I now coach youth soccer and lead a Cub Scout den, but it also made me think bigger.

This guy was just a football coach to 85 or so college students at a time. Coach Brown was humbled and honored by the power his words have with those he leads. Imagine that power he describes. Now, imagine how much more powerful the words of the President of the United States are, how many more people they reach, how much bigger the stakes are.

Our President wants it to be optional whether or not he's taken seriously and he or his spokespeople say that “he was joking" when offensive or anti-American things are said. Leaders do not get that luxury.

He doesn't take this role as President seriously and he has not shown any signs he understands that the office is bigger than any one person. We see this both in what he says and how he speaks.

Until this administration, there were daily White House press briefings done in a structured manner. It was easy for the press to cover and usually delivered by the Press Secretary “from the podium.”

Who is the current press secretary? You'd be forgiven for not knowing since she hasn't held a single press conference since taking the role over four months ago. Heck, there hasn't been a briefing since March 11. In fact, in the last 300 days there's only been three.

This shows an utter lack of respect for the American people and for the accountability the office of the President has to them. Instead, the communication we get consists of occasional driveway shout fests, almost always with the noise of helicopter engines in the background, where he paces around pointing at reporters and yelling “say it" when he wants their question.

What is most telling is that the primary method of conversing with the American people for this president is Twitter. The troubling fact about this isn't that less than 10 per cent of Americans are on Twitter, it's that he tweets from his personal account and not from the official POTUS account.

This may seem trivial, but it is telling. It tells us that he believes he is more important than the office. It tells us he isn’t concerned with who actually receives the communication or with how the message is interpreted. It also tells us that he does not actually care what the message says. No other President has limited his communication to fit into arbitrary character restrictions.

The role of President is to be our Public Servant in Chief, to be the person in this country most committed to the greater good and to the well-being of all. To lead and serve the public effectively one must communicate effectively and they must take seriously the power of their words.

Coach Mack Brown knows that. It’s time the President of the United States knows that, too.

Bob Kollm is a Business Improvement Consultant. He is an Archdale native, graduating from Trinity High School, Appalachian State University with degrees in Sustainable Development and Anthropology, and Portland State with an MBA. Bob lives with his family in Archdale. Contact: bob.kollm@gmail.com