An investment

To the editor: I am baffled by the extreme opposition to the proposed safer turning lanes, pedestrian crosswalk, improved park entrance and bike-pedestrian trail for the Highland Lake Road project. I wonder what the opponents think about the paved roads, traffic signals, city water, internet, cellphones, etc., we enjoy every day. All of these disrupted some land, some tree or someone and, thankfully, their opposers did not succeed.

While most of the project’s improvements address safety issues, the bike-ped trail is not a “road to nowhere.” It’s a building block in what will one day be a network of almost 80 miles of greenway trails, unanimously adopted by the Henderson County commissioners.

Having a bike-ped trail from Flat Rock that can connect with this trail system is smart. It’s good for tourists who won’t clog up our roads in cars, yet will eat and shop in our small Flat Rock businesses. It’s good for residents for exercise, local errands and property values.

It’s an investment for the future families, business owners and retirees of Flat Rock who will love and appreciate it, not begrudge it, long after you and I are gone.

Lynn Huffman, Hendersonville

Managing growth

To the editor: Another proclamation has been made: “Imagine a Day Without Water.” The commemoration is supposed to promote water conservation and awareness.

According to an Oct. 18 Times-News article, 7 million gallons are used daily by city water customers. Granted, that’s a lot of water, and with the county in a drought, the amount is even more significant.

True, we can conserve water, but that’s not the issue. The issue is that city and county governments, economic development agencies, tourist bureaus and companies tout Henderson County as a beautiful, wonderful place. When business and industry locate here, people come with them. Bringing more tourists does the same thing.

In simple economic terms, if you have one glass of water for yourself, what happens if you have to share it with another? You don’t get as much water and either have to buy more or go without.

Our water is a limited resource and we have to manage it. We need to manage growth and development, and the number of people moving here. Our local governments need to conduct true return-on-investment studies before bringing in more development. Additional development doesn’t necessarily mean the tax base will increase where it becomes beneficial to residents.

Phil Rasmussen, Hendersonville

Al Capone-type?

To the editor: Recently a letter writer made the following statement about our president: “We now have the most corrupt, incompetent, vulgar liar, Al Capone-type thug sitting in the Oval Office.” The letter writer went on to say the only reason evangelicals voted for our POTUS is his stance on abortion.

My challenge to this letter writer is to cite proof (not opinion) of what you say about our current POTUS and also provide proof for the reason you say evangelicals voted for him (proof, not opinion). While you are at it, why not explain why you targeted the evangelicals as voters for POTUS Donald Trump? The Times-News prides itself in publishing fact-check-based letters, so “pony up” with you facts.

This letter writer, like many others who drink the bash-POTUS-Trump Kool-Aid, obviously prides himself in being a “keyboard” political expert who is still reeling from the Hillary Clinton defeat; defeated by someone who is not a made-for-TV-president like this letter writer so emotionally yearns for.

While you’re at it, could you provide proof that conservative radio “barkers” are being paid to speak of POTUS Trump’s accomplishments?

Bill Burnette, Hendersonville

Pandora’s Box

To the editor: As every commercial developer knows, infrastructure leads development. The North Highland Lake Road project will result in new traffic permits and heavier traffic.

Consider just a few clues: The project will increase the stacking lane for left-turning traffic onto Greenville Highway; it will create left turn lanes at Highland Lake Drive, Highland Park Road and the park entrance; and just like water, traffic always follows the path of least resistance.

Tom Carpenter, Anne Coletta and David Dethero understand the risks posed to Flat Rock residents and taxpayers. The risks include more than increased traffic: the dangerous precedent set by the taking of private property for nonessential uses; the costs resulting from maintenance of the new sidewalk and long multiuse path; the serious and widespread damage to our other roads while North Highland Lake Road is under “reconstruction” for two very long years (we’ve seen the damage to our roads due to diverted traffic during the construction of the new roundabout).

The road can be stopped! But to make it happen, Carpenter, Coletta and Dethero must win their seats in this Flat Rock Council election.

Mickey Derr, Flat Rock

Hypocritical

To the editor: The insane hypocritical media and newspaper-driven left had to find something negative yet again to fill the news about their “impeach from the start” President Donald Trump. So they now wring their collective hands about Trump rightfully stating that the impeachment hoax (No. 2 hoax, for those paying attention) is a modern-day lynching.

This obvious figure of speech bothers some on the left, but if they are so upset about misuse of words, where are the leftist media complaints about the infinitely worse and incessant references to Trump and half of America that supports him as Nazis?

Rob Branson, Hendersonville

Financial aid

To the editor: Pursuing higher education is critical to gaining advanced economic opportunities in life. However, college can be expensive, and many families in Western North Carolina struggle to financially support those working toward an advanced degree.

Right now, there’s an opportunity for North Carolina students to make postsecondary attainment more financially feasible: the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. FAFSA, accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year as of Oct. 1, determines eligibility for federal and state financial aid assistance to cover higher education expenses at both public and private institutions.

Regardless of income, no student should skip FAFSA.

North Carolina’s education system hasn’t kept pace with the demands of businesses and industries statewide. That’s why myFutureNC is working to close the skilled workers gap by helping 2 million North Carolinians obtain a high-quality postsecondary degree or credential by 2030.

As you interact with students, parents and educators in your community this fall, make sure they know about FAFSA and are encouraging students they know to apply. There is no cost for completing the FAFSA application, and financial aid offices at all North Carolina campuses offer free assistance to students and families.

Visit www.cfnc.org/pay/fafsa_day.jsp to find a nearby campus and https://studentaid.ed.gov/sa/fafsa to apply.

Dan Lunsford, president emeritus, Mars Hill University, retired superintendent of Henderson County Public Schools