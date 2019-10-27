Hands-free legislation is once again on the table at the state capitol as the S.C. Hands-Free Act is up for committee discussion on Oct. 29. The need for this legislation is clear — it saves lives. States that have adopted hands-free driving policies have seen a decline in motor vehicle accidents by an average of 16 percent over a two-year period, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

My husband is dead because of a distracted driver who looked down for a moment at his cellphone. If it is your family member who dies needlessly due to a distraction, I would like to ask the S.C. Legislature if it cares. It takes understanding the true agony of what occurs when a life is taken to make our Legislature understand the impact of putting forth the legislation.

My husband, an avid cyclist, died on a clear weather day in June 2017. He was riding home from work on his road bike as he did every day. He never regained consciousness after the hit-and-run accident in Spartanburg County.

Even though I am a nurse, the agony was not any easier. I cannot describe the pain my family endured when we saw my husband in the intensive care unit with no brain activity and on a ventilator. The daze that encompassed me as I donated Dale’s organs, on top of the struggle to plan a funeral for my 57-year-old husband, is like a weight still hanging around my neck.

Trying to comprehend why the S.C. Legislature does not understand the importance of hands-free legislation, when I have gone through so much over the past two years, is truly still difficult.

Look around you! Watch other drivers as you drive on the road every day. Think about when you’re not exactly watching the road the next time you are behind the wheel. Are you on your phone, applying your mascara or attending to a child in the back seat who dropped a book? Today in our busy society, we need to be aware that a mere second can take someone’s life.

Can I put down my phone to save a life? I know I have, but the citizens of South Carolina need to do so as well. The state of South Carolina deserves safer roads for your family today. Fasten your seat belt and de-fasten your phone from your hands when you are driving. You do not want to suffer the way my family has, I assure you.

Email your South Carolina senators and representatives today and tell them that you support hands-free legislation. Senate Bill S.723 is before the Transportation Committee on Oct. 29. Please email state Sens. Wes Climer, Danny Verdin, Thomas McElveen, Sean Bennett and Margie Bright Matthews your support for S.723, the S.C. Hands-free Act. (To email them, go to www.scstatehouse.gov and use the “Contact Your Legislator” feature at the bottom-right portion of the webpage.)

I promise you that if it was your family member killed in a hit-and-run accident as a result of a cellphone, you would want a #HandsFreeSouthCarolina!

Kelly Willenberg, currently a Greenville resident, is a former resident of Chesnee.