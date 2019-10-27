Would you feel safe taking your family to the Davis Event Center at the WNC Ag Center in Fletcher?

It’s a question that points to the need for more definitive answers about the outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease that sickened more than 140 people, hospitalized 94 and killed four.

Most of them attended the N.C. Mountain State Fair, which ran from Sept. 6-15. Because of the two- to 10-day incubation period for the disease, it was Sept. 23 before health officials identified the outbreak and pinpointed the fair as the origin.

On Oct. 2, the Ag Center canceled a gun and knife show that had been set for Oct. 5-6 at Davis Event Center. That came after surveys showed many of the people who got sick had walked by hot tub displays in the center during the final days of the fair.

Legionnaires’ disease is a form of pneumonia caused by infection from the legionella bacteria. It is not contagious from person to person, but spreads by breathing small droplets of water in the air that contain the bacteria.

On Oct. 3, the Ag Center announced it had suspended rentals of the Davis Activity Center while it underwent “an aggressive and comprehensive mitigation plan.” That came after an investigation found legionella bacteria in a sink in the women’s restroom at the center, the only sample to test positive as of Oct. 3.

The public has yet to learn the results of any samples taken from the hot tubs. Since legionella needs water to survive, the samples might come back negative if the hot tubs had been drained and/or cleaned. However, on Oct. 17, a new wrinkle in the mystery emerged.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced that day a case of Legionnaires' disease had been confirmed in a patient who didn’t attend the fair, but did attend a quilt show held Sept. 27-29 at the Davis Event Center. That was after public health officials became aware that the Ag Center was the source of the deadly outbreak, yet the event center had been deemed safe.

There are a lot of unanswered questions about the deadly outbreak, including why the quilt show was allowed to proceed but the gun show the following weekend was canceled. Since the hot tubs were gone from the facility by the time of the quilt show, what was the source?

We know legionella is common in the environment. It’s possible the person who attended the quilt show contracted it elsewhere. Still, state and local health officials must release all their findings and do more to reassure the public that the Ag Center is no longer a source of Legionnaires’ disease.