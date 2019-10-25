As he serves his final term in the General Assembly, N.C. Rep. Chuck McGrady continues keeping constituents informed while tackling issues with a common-sense, bipartisan approach.

The Henderson County Republican’s email newsletters give a detailed insider’s view at what is going on in the N.C. Legislature. His latest one is a good example.

The Republican-controlled Legislature has been moving forward a series of “mini-budget” bills, mostly noncontroversial parts of the budget that Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed back on June 27.

One of the “mini-budget” bills would grant raises to teachers, assistant principals, principals and instructional support personnel. Another would provide raises for UNC and community college employees.

While most North Carolinians aren’t feeling much impact from the budget impasse, some are, McGrady notes. “Having recently met with the Department of Social Services board in Henderson County, I know they can feel the pinch caused by an increase in caseloads resulting from an increasing population without an increase in workers,” he says.

McGrady serves as a leader or member on a dozen important committees, most notably as chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. This puts him in a strong position to shepherd funding, whether through the regular budget or the mini-budgets now in use.

That does not mean he is a rubber stamp for any and all funding proposals. For instance, a House Transportation Subcommittee on Wednesday passed a measure to give the N.C. Department of Transportation $360 million to fix cash flow problems from expenses for storm cleanup and litigation that have delayed hundreds of road projects statewide, and for state government to loan DOT $300 million to be repaid by 2025 through federal disaster funds.

McGrady opposes the measure, The Associated Press reported, but is working on other solutions, on the grounds that House sponsors need to work with their Senate counterparts to effectively address the problem.

McGrady has worked tirelessly for years to end partisan gerrymandering of congressional and legislative maps that allows politicians to pick their voters rather than the other way around. He has sponsored several bills that may finally have a chance at passing after successful court challenges of gerrymandering.

“While the U.S. Supreme Court ducked ruling on North Carolina’s redistricting process, the conventional wisdom is that the N.C. Supreme Court isn’t likely to duck the issue,” he says. “If that is true, the Legislature should take action to resolve the issue before the courts do.”

McGrady says he will work to solidify bipartisan support for bills that would take politics out of the process of drawing voting district maps. This is a crucial step to restore public faith in effective, responsible government, and one we hope will be a capstone to his legislative accomplishments.