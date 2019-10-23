A note to readers

Anti-Trump temper tantrum

EDITOR: President Trump’s policies and actions (perfectly legal and constitutional, I might add) have produced a robust economy, improved GDP growth, very low unemployment, all-time job participation numbers, a substantial increase in manufacturing jobs, median income reported to be up about 4%, food stamp rolls down significantly, prison reform, a rebuilt military, greater European financial support for NATO, new border wall construction, Mexico’s help in reducing illegal immigration, more balanced trade agreements by boldly using tariffs, and more. A terrific list of accomplishments.

The Democrats, the left and the mainstream media want to ignore all this. They have more important business to consider. They’re intent on finding something, anything, that will justify their unhinged effort to remove the president just because they didn’t get their way. Does this behavior remind anyone else of a 2-year-old’s temper tantrum?

Peter A. Cerra, Sr., Wilmington

NHRMC questions

EDITOR: Having had some experience in acquisition activity, though not nearly as large as NHRMC, I offer the following issues that should be addressed before any irreversible decisions are made:

It is becoming apparent that delivery of medical care in the U.S. will change dramatically over the next few years. Given a couple of probable scenarios, how will that impact the operation of the hospital by county, for-profit or non-profit organizations?

The final decision being made by a group of five elected officials may not be appropriate. Should there be a city/county wide referendum?

Composition of the advisory committee is important. Should their meetings be public?

A benchmarking study of at least three instances of recent similar activities with comparable populations and demographics by an outside, unbiased expert should be made, published and discussed in public forums.

While New Hanover County is the legal owner of NHRMC, the city of Wilmington represents about a third of the population served and should be an integral part of the investigation and decision-making process of this critical activity.

Murray Sherman, Wilmington

Planning with teeth

EDITOR: I have read the statements made by the folks running for Mayor and City Council. Most of what is said is platitudes about managing growth, improving wages and housing, and protecting the environment.

I moved here 30 years ago, and while the politicians talk, only a few of the things that needed to be improved or protected came to fruition. One thing that might help is a City Comprehensive Plan that actually has some legal teeth to it for which the public has inputs. This plan could detail protecting green space and determining what kind of development or housing should take place to meet the growth needs while protecting the beauty of our neighborhoods. There are many ignored commercial places across the city that could be used to promote business development with good jobs.

At the same time, developers should need special approval for exceptions to the plan such as building apartments on golf courses or building new shopping centers, while other centers sit empty.

Raymond Groh, Wilmington

Funeral procession etiquette

EDITOR: Wilmington has been my home for 42 years and has been a place of many firsts – date, college, marriage, driving, grandchildren. Unfortunately, I must add one more to the list.

October 11, we laid a friend to rest, and I was truly ashamed to call Wilmington home that day. There were 20+ cars in the funeral procession, all with hazard lights on. The behavior of drivers we encountered on that drive was nothing less than a nightmare for an already emotional day.

Only one person pulled over as we passed.

How many people live in Wilmington? Drivers decided to pass the procession, not just on the left, but on the right and left, at the same time. The icing on the cake was when some people decided to cut through the procession, in front and behind one gentleman, terrifying him and the family. Did I mention it was the husband of the deceased?

Since stopping may not be required any longer, let me give you a bit of advice. It is common sense to pull over. You are steering a 2-ton fiberglass/metal vehicle, hoping no mechanical failure occurs, or no one else runs into you.

Enter funeral procession. Do you really think these people are 100% able to fully concentrate or exercise the best driving judgement at the time they are going to literally put their loved one in the ground? Get off your cell phones. Pay attention to what is around you. And while you are at it, look deep for that ember of common sense. If you can’t find it, go ask your grandmother. Maybe she can light your fire and teach you a little safety and respect.

Stephanie Bell, Wilmington

The only rag in town

EDITOR: Call me old-fashioned, but I like to physically hold the newspaper in my hands to read it. You are making it harder and harder to do so and today may have been the last straw. Where are the Comics in Oct. 15’s paper? I have watched over the past 12 years as the SN has slipped further and further into the realm of mediocrity. Do you no longer employ proof-readers or editors? It is a common occurrence for the Puzzle Page to be repeated or for an article to end abruptly. Incomplete sentences, misspellings, and other grammatical errors would make an English teacher cringe.

What is even worse is that I am now paying over twice what the SN was 10 years ago! There was a time when a 13 week subscription was actually 13 weeks. Now it is “about 13 weeks.” All of the special editions and other nonsense generally cost your readers the equivalent of several papers each month for something most of us have no interest in. Even worse, if I take a vacation hold I still get charged for the paper even though I am not receiving it.

Would you pay for a meal you didn’t order at a restaurant or for an entrée that you never received? Don’t even get me started on your story placement/selection. Why would you run a front page/below the fold article on goats in Greece and bury 2 pictures of the Franklin Graham event in the back with no accompanying article in Oct. 6’s paper? You also need a local, conservative writer for the editorial page. We don’t care what they think in New York, Miami, or anywhere else. It’s too bad the SN is the only “rag” in town. If there was another, I’d switch in a heartbeat.

Baxter Watkins, Leland

Cartoons with an attitude

EDITOR: Thank you for your OP/ED page cartoons. To the readers offended by political cartoons, such as “Weekend at Bernie’s Inauguration”, just don’t look at the OP/ED page cartoons! The very nature of political cartoons is that sometimes they are crude, heartless, offensive to some people. If you are easily offended, just stay away from them.

Carolyn Adams, Wilmington

Necessary regulations

EDITOR: Really? Conservative columnist Hugh Hewitt railed against the onerous interference in our country by government regulations.

Personally, I like to know the Federal Aviation Commission insists that our planes and pilots and airline personnel have to comply with lots and lots of government agency regulations. I like to know that doctors and hospitals and pharmaceutical firms have to comply with endless requirements of the Food and Drug Administration in order to assure that what they do contributes to better health care.

Recent news items about two of Boeing's Max airplanes having been put in service without proper oversight by the manufacturer and the FAA and subsequently having two of them fall out of the sky with all aboard killed, told me we need that government agency to do even more regulating.

The huge, terrible result of the Pharmaceutical Industry promoting its opiod pills as "non-addictive" tells me we need a lot more government supervision of that industry.

In fact, these two illustrations help me realize that such failures of oversight, while absolutely terrible would be horrendously worse if the industries our regulatory agencies oversee were given the freedom to do business without the government keeping a close watch over them.

Teddy Altreuter, Carolina Shores