Leland on the ball

EDITOR: I recently took a hard fall while out walking – tripping over a raised, uneven section of sidewalk along Mallory Creek Parkway in Leland – breaking bones in my upper arm/shoulder area; requiring a trip to the Emergency Room at NHRMC and subsequent surgery. Shortly after this mishap, I reached out to Town of Leland officials Pat Batleman, Mayor Pro Tem, and David Hollis, Town Manager and informed them about this hazardous section of sidewalk and asking them to fix.

Even though this was on a Sunday, within a very short time, both had replied to my email and said they would engage the town staff in addressing the issue. Before I knew it, the town had sent people out to place safety cones at the site to warn others, did a site study, and sent a follow-on crew out to replace the unsafe section.

I want to publicly express my thanks to the Town of Leland for being so responsive in taking positive action so that no one else gets hurt. This is an example of local government working as it should to the betterment of the community. Thank you.

Burt Masters, Winnabow

Shine light on racism

EDITOR: A short article reported students in Wake and Johnston County schools were exchanging racist messages. That students (and adults) continue to hold and express racist attitudes is disheartening. More disheartening is the reported response of the East Wake High School principal that there was “little to be done.”

That response is focused on punishment. Punishment results in racist attitudes going underground, fomenting and later, violently erupting It is unfortunate that the principal doesn’t see this as an opportunity for the school to address race and racism. No mention of the event or offenders needed. Focus on the science that tells us there are no biological races.

Help students understand that different skin colors were ancient human adaptations to different environments. Find ways to demonstrate that race, based on skin color, cannot be correlated with particular abilities or characteristics. Engage students in considering how racism connects with social and economic inequality, creating larger social problems.

Lead students to explore their attitudes of racism, not with condemnation or preaching, but as any school subject is explored. Our society has much to do to overcome ingrained, overt and covert racist attitudes. Learning, not punishment, in our schools seems a good place to begin.

Barbara J. Michael, Wilmington

Out of control leadership

EDITOR: Boundaries are essential: Professional, political, personal and physical. Imagine playing football or soccer with no boundaries, no rules … it would quickly evolve into chaos. As a kid I remember a bully who insisted on his own rules for what was” “in” and “out” and how scary it was to challenge him.

Few human endeavors can survive without boundaries; no sports, no marriages and certainly no governments. The USA is witnessing a leader with no moral compass, no respect for precedent or rules, a free falling, lawless leader with regard for nothing but his own personal and financial gain. His Oct. 8 statement about his ”great and unmatched wisdom” demonstrates a frightening progression from ego centric to autocratic to now, Messianic feelings of empowerment and supremacy.

The US House and Senate were elected to identify and rid our nation of such threats. Any compromise on this responsibility will historically condemn those who hesitate, and insure immeasurable risk and uncertainty for our country’s future.

Wm Clancy Thompson, Wilmington

No severe climate crisis

EDITOR: In 2005 NOAA established the US Climate Reference Network. USCRN is made up of 114 pristinely maintained weather stations spread out across the lower 48 states. The sites are well away from urban heat islands which distort temperature readings. USCRN shows that the lower 48 states are cooler today than in 2005.

We set a couple of heat records here last week for early October. Take out the fact that Wilmington is an urban heat island with far, far more pavement and buildings than existed here in 1954 and then ponder that on Oct. 10, 1954, that the temperature was 95 and on Oct. 6 it was 94. On Oct. 3, 1986, the temperature was 95. Mid 90s in early October is unusual, but not unprecedented.

Recently, hundreds of scientists from 23 nations sent “The European Climate Declaration” to the UN. Their three findings were:

1. Earth has warmed at less than half the rate predicted.

2. Climate models are not reliable and are not plausible tools for planning.

3. There is no climate crisis that requires us to give up reliable and affordable energy.

Colin Eagles, Wrightsville Beach

Time to build RO plant

EDITOR: At the League of Women Voters-sponsored H2GO Candidates forum in Leland, candidates were asked, "What are the first three things you will do if elected H2GO commissioner?" The Chairman said he wanted to do another rate study. How long will that take? He already went from blocking the plant for four years to suddenly, just before the election, "saying" he wanted H2GO to build the plant after all. So what if he doesn't like the results? Would he change his mind again and not complete the reverse osmosis plant after all?

Hosmer answered that he would immediately start work to complete the reverse osmosis plant, noting that upcoming county rate increases make that an urgent priority for the customers of H2GO.

I support Steve Hosmer and Barry Laub. For two years and at every H2GO Board Meeting, Hosmer and Laub argued in favor of completing the plant to provide Cheaper, Cleaner, Healthier Water Faster.

H2GO Customers have already waited too long for clean water thanks to the efforts of the current Chairman. In my opinion, we need to elect people who always have made completing the plant their number one priority. That's Hosmer and Laub.

Mitch Ratner, Compass Pointe

Safe, clean water needed

EDITOR: The most telling moment of the H2GO Candidates Forum came at the end of the evening when John Bradley said that there was an alternative to the Aquifer RO Plant; that being the Brunswick RO Plant. The Brunswick RO system would take the water from the Cape Fear River and would not be able to remove all of the industrial contaminants in that water. It would also cost H2GO customers more money because H2GO would have to buy the water from the county.

But I don’t understand why he and his running mate would want either system…they both said at the Forum that the water we now have is safe to drink. This is why I am supporting Hosmer and Laub. They are the only ones who are committed to giving us the safest, cleanest and cheapest water available.

Peter Davis, Leland

More than a ship

EDITOR: In the Oct. 6, edition, a front page article on the 50th anniversary of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge features a photograph of a large, beautiful sailing barque passing underneath. The ship is identified only as “a Coast Guard ship.”

While technically correct, this characterization fails to recognize the special nature of the USCGC Eagle. The Eagle, home ported at the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, is both a training vessel for future Coast Guard officers and an ambassador of goodwill, making visits at many foreign ports.

The history of the Eagle is interesting as well. Built originally in Germany in 1936 as the Horst Wessel, she was claimed as a war prize by the United States in 1945.

As a training vessel, she provides future Coastie officers with instruction in ship handling, weather maneuvering, celestial navigation, damage control, and engineering.

She is at once a floating classroom and an ambassador of American goodwill. We should be proud to see her sailing under our own historic bridge.

Irwin Kraus, Hampstead