The Friends of the Alamance County Public Libraries has successfully completed its 35th annual fall book sale. We could not have done this without the participation and support of many people throughout the county, including this newspaper. We are very grateful to the Burlington Times-News and Accent editor Charity Apple and photographer Robert Thomason for such excellent coverage.

Throughout the year, the community drops off many donations of used (and sometimes new) books, CDs and DVDs to the local libraries. The library couriers deliver these to the book sale site in the basement of May Memorial where our volunteers work to unpack, sort, categorize and shelve the donations. Shoppers come from near and far to purchase these items during our 11-day sale.

But it doesn’t end there. The Friends continue to support literacy in the county by offering local nonprofits, churches and teachers the opportunity to come and glean from the leftover books for their organizations and classrooms. After boxing up the remaining books to sell to a bulk buyer, we clean the shelves and start getting ready for our next semi-annual sale.

The staff of the May Memorial, Graham, Mebane and North Park branches of Alamance County Public Libraries provides wonderful and varied programming for everyone. These programs are fully funded by the Friends of the Library and offered free to the public. Please visit alamancefol.org to learn more about us and www.alamancelibraries.org to find out about programming and other services and opportunities available at our local libraries.

Thank you and see you at our next sale starting March 13, 2020.

Laura Wright and Kathy Oakley

The authors were co-chairs of the 2019 fall book sale of the Friends of the Alamance County Public Libraries.