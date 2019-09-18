National Football League superstar quarterback Drew Brees recently did the unthinkable. He encouraged children to “live their faith” and participate in “Bring Your Bible to School Day” on Oct. 3. Focus on the Family sponsors the occasion, which Brees helped promote in a 22-second video.

Far-left media, bloggers and social media pundits are apoplectic over Brees promoting the Christian faith. Even a few quasi-mainstream media organizations are attacking Brees for associating with a “hate group.”

No way will those on the left allow a modern celebrity to promote Christian beliefs without trying to destroy him. Let’s not forget the media’s treatment of former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, who thanked his “Lord and Savior Jesus Christ” during interviews.

New York-based Fatherly.com — a popular parenting magazine for millennials — published an article with the headline “Drew Brees Supported the Bigots at Focus on the Family. So Where’s the Apology?” The article by Patrick A. Coleman associated Brees with the “quasi-cult leader of Focus on the Family.” That leader: James Dobson. That man, the article’s author has assured us, is guilty of “really hating gay people.”

There’s just one problem with that attempt at guilt by association. Dobson left Focus on the Family in 2010. He has no affiliation with the organization. Jim Daly has led Focus since — the same Jim Daly who teamed with Ted Trimpa, a Colorado pioneer in the gay rights movement, to work against human trafficking.

Fatherly cited the Southern Poverty Law Center to further denigrate Brees and Focus on the Family. Turns out Dobson long ago founded the Family Research Council, which the Law Center blacklisted as a hate group. The Family Research Council separated from Focus 28 years ago, but let’s not let another inconvenient fact stop a journalistic hit piece.

Brees — under siege by unfair headlines, articles and hateful left-wing tweets — went public to defend himself. If Focus ever disparaged the LGBT community, he was unaware. “The only thing I was promoting was encouraging kids to bring their Bibles to school on national ‘Bring Your Bible to School Day,’ to live out your faith with confidence,” Brees explained.

Brees added: “I know that there are, unfortunately, Christian organizations out there that are involved in that kind of thing. And, to me, that is totally against what being a Christian is all about. Being a Christian is love, it’s forgiveness, it’s respecting all, it’s accepting all.”

Brees advocates a life of love and compassion, as promoted by Jesus. He wants to live and let live. His critics, meanwhile, have zero tolerance for a man who promotes the Christian faith and the Bible. They exude anti-Christian bigotry. Enlightened society should frown on that.