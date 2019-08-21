Being for environmentalism does not have to mean being against business.

A bill passed this summer in the N.C. General Assembly with bipartisan support reminds us of this lesson, one that too often goes to the wayside in debates over green issues.

The law takes away a restriction that barred the reselling of electricity. In practical terms, it means private businesses and governments in our state can operate charging stations and charge drivers of electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles to use them. This should clear the way for businesses and governments to build more charging stations.

Republican Rep. John Szoka, who represents Cumberland County, was chief sponsor of the bill, House Bill 329 which was signed into law in July by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper with little fanfare. From Szoka's perspective, the law is not just environmentally friendly but is green in another way: Dollars and cents.

He told a Fayetteville Observer reporter last week that he expects the law change to lead to new charging stations at shopping centers, restaurants, apartment complexes and other venues. He envisions owners setting prices and competing for the business of electric and hybrid drivers.

As he said in his interview: "Now you've got something where the free market is working the way it's supposed to work."

The new law goes into effect at a time when the number of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles in our state is edging up. By year's end, 13,500 such vehicles are expected to be on North Carolina roads, according to ChargePoint, which is the largest manager of plug-in stations in the United States. Cooper has said he wants to see 80,000 so-called zero-emission vehicles registered in the state by 2025. This would be in accordance with his Executive Order 80 that addresses climate change and pushes a clean energy economy.

Of course the number of EVs and hybrids registered here – which is about in the middle of the pack in the country – does not include the growing number of these type vehicles that will pass through our state on vacation or on the interstate roads. Sales of EVs rose 80 percent between 2017 and 2018, reports website Inside EVs. By 2025, analysts expect 14 percent of cars on the road will be electric, up from just 2 percent now.

North Carolina's new law on charging stations contrasts with another bill that came up during the same legislative session. Hybrid and all-electric owners already pay a $130 annual tax, supposedly to make up for not having to pay any state gasoline taxes. Senate Bill 446 sought to raise that penalty to $230 for all-electric vehicles and $115 for plug-in hybrids.

The punitive bill stalled out. It would have had the effect of further disincentivizing prospective buyers of EVs, and hampered investment, like charging stations, that would go along with them.

As for the new law, locally there will be no immediate effect. Plug-in drivers in Fayetteville are not charged fees at any of the eight public stations operated by the Public Works Commission and the city of Fayetteville. A PWC spokeswoman said the utility wants to "continue the charging for free to encourage/promote the use of electric vehicles."

That's great. But they now have the option to charge in the future. And while it may bite individual drivers initially, it will be good for both EV owners and the earth in the long run – and could grow for businesses and local governments some of that other kind of green.

The Fayetteville Observer