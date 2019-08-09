The bare facts

To the editor: This letter to the editor will skip all of the arguments about why this happened, how this happened, who is to blame, how it could have been prevented, etc., and cut to the bare facts.

1. The El Paso shooter is still alive, wasting oxygen that should be reserved for decent, law-abiding citizens. 2. It will take years, if ever, to bring him to justice. 3. There is zero doubt that he committed this crime. 4. When his lawyers talk him into pleading "not guilty," they will all be totally lying. We know it. They know it. And there ought to be a law to prevent it.

5. Some of these deaths could have been prevented if someone with a gun had been nearby and had taken him out after he fired his first shot. 6. The Dayton, Ohio, shooter received the instant justice that he deserved. He is no longer a threat to society. 7. Thank God for that. 8. The media, the "entertainment" world, all politicians and all liberals should learn the lessons from this tale, but they won't.

A.E. Nus, Hendersonville

Underlying causes

To the editor: A current cat-call from our leftists is that conservatives are behaving like Germans in the 1940s. If my memory serves me correctly, the Nazis were Socialists, and they outlawed civilian gun ownership. Now, does that really sound like the U.S. right or the left? And look where it got the Germans in the ’40s.

Despite the sensationalism that is attached to shootings, more Americans die from drug overdoses than by gun violence. And illicit drugs are already outlawed.

Obviously, simply passing prohibition laws does not solve the underlying causes of both kinds of death: feelings of depression, insignificance, anger or bias.

What are we doing to address these?

Larry Mobley, Hendersonville

The dark side

To the editor: I'm so glad you print letters to the editor from the dark side, just so we can see how uneducated half of America is.

Firstly, a recent letter writer insinuated that half of America who supports our president are "racists." I put that word in quotes because the Democrats who embrace leftist ideology (without really knowing so, of course) have made the term a misguided and meaningless joke.

Secondly, the letter writer further insults people like me with a ridiculous Adolf Hitler comparison because he equates the phrase "Send them back," referring to people trying to enter our country illegally to escape poverty for our taxpayer-funded benefits for "legal" immigrants, with "Sieg Heil."

This kind of hate-filled language from the left (not the right) is what is tearing apart America, all because a bunch of childish adults lost an election.

Rob Branson, Hendersonville

An evil brush

To the editor: Once again, you published an offensive and also ridiculous letter written by Ms. Barbara Briley. Why do you continue to publish such tripe? She paints all Democrats with an evil brush and Republicans as perfection.

She sounds like a cult member to me, and she knows nothing about the meaning of freedom. Perhaps a good civics teacher could help with her delusions.

I, for one, am considering canceling my subscription.

Cathy Shields, Flat Rock