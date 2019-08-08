More mistakes

To the editor: We remember when President George W. Bush stated that the U.S.-led coalition was going "to disarm Iraq of weapons of mass destruction, to end Saddam Hussein's support for terrorism, and to free the Iraqi people." We invaded, found no WMDs and suffered 4,424 total deaths (including killed in action and non-hostile) and 31,952 wounded in action.

In addition, this cost taxpayers more than $2 trillion counting the huge interest costs because combat is being financed with borrowed money.

It seems President Donald Trump is embarking on a similar course. While not listening to other world leaders and many of his own advisers, Trump ripped up the Iran nuclear agreement and reinstated severe economic sanctions.

Trump declared that he "intended to bring Iran's oil exports to zero" when he decided to allow the SRE waivers expire on May 2. However, it is not clear how much further Iranian oil sales will drop.

China has insisted its trade with Iran is perfectly legal and that the U.S. has no jurisdiction to interfere. Turkey has said it cannot cut ties with a neighbor.

Trump has deployed more than 1,500 troops to the Middle East to counter Iran. It looks as if a shooting war is inevitable. Will America ever learn from past mistakes?

Gene L. Carlson, Hendersonville

Vote him out

To the editor: On Aug. 5, GOP U.S. Rep. Kenny Marchant of Texas announced he will not seek re-election in 2020. He is the seventh Republican to announce retirement from Congress in just two weeks.

Here's hoping that U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows joins the exodus soon! He doesn't represent the voters who elect him. He hides from the people, his phone mailbox is always full, and he won't hold open-audience town halls.

According to campaign finance reports from the Federal Election Commission, Meadows’ campaigns are funded almost entirely — 88.2% — by out-of-state donors. That's 88.2%! Just 11.8% of the donors who support Meadows live anywhere in North Carolina.

Inaccessible, unavailable to the district that elects him, and a pawn of out-of-state big money — that's our Mark Meadows. Let's vote him out!

Sandy Weeks, Hendersonville