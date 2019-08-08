Former governor of South Carolina and ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has urged President Donald Trump and U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., to stop exchanging insults over the conditions in the city of Baltimore.

Haley scolded Trump for his recent tweet that appeared to mock Rep. Cummings for an attempted break-in that occurred at the congressman’s Baltimore home, tweeting “This is so unnecessary.”

She added, “Instead of all of this back and forth about who everyone thinks is racist and who is not, the president just offered to help the people of Baltimore. They should take him up on it. Let’s put the same energy into where it will make a difference.”

The president should call a meeting that includes not only Rep. Cummings and Haley, but also U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, a former pediatric neurosurgeon at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

The meeting should also include the heads of corporations who have experience in urban renewal, and in addition should include Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit organization that builds houses for the poor.

Carson and Haley would mobilize volunteers to help remove the trash from neighborhoods. Pest removal companies would eradicate the rats from infested areas. Construction companies would tear down the abandoned buildings. New homes would be built in their place.

And tax breaks also would be offered to businesses that would establish a presence in the city’s restored neighborhoods.

Unemployed adults would be trained with skills that are needed by employers. Free bus transportation would be offered during the training period and for the first few months of a new job.

Young children would be cared for at churches or day care centers, and would be subsidized by voluntary donations and tax money. Older children would be allowed to escape their dangerous and underperforming public schools.

The Children’s Scholarship Fund (CSF), which is based in New York, has a Baltimore chapter. In an email, CSF President Darla Romfo said the following: “Our program currently helps 275 kids in Baltimore. Forty percent of eligible families applied when we first offered scholarships in 1999.”

Romfo estimates that at least 4,000 (“and probably more”) are on the wait lists for space in charter and private schools — and scholarship money — to become available. CSF children receive uniforms, teachers who love them, and they are told God loves them, too. They discover a purpose for their lives and hope for a better future.

The president should make this a cause and Baltimore an example of what good-hearted people can do to solve a problem. Volunteers would get satisfaction from contributing to the improvement of people’s lives. Corporations that donate their services could deflect the “evil” label that some politicians have attached to them.

Critics would be hard-pressed to call President Trump a racist if he saves the lives of many underprivileged citizens in that city, which could then serve as a model for others, notably Los Angeles and San Francisco.

It’s better than proposals by some members of Congress for reparations for the descendants of slaves because once that money is gone there would be nothing left.

The political benefits to the president and Republicans could be enormous, but that should not be their primary motivation. A plaque that Ronald Reagan had on his desk in the Oval Office read, “There is no limit to what a man can do or where he can go if he does not mind who gets the credit.”

Do this, Mr. President, and you will fulfill many verses in Scripture that command us to help the poor. One is Proverbs 19:17: “Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord, and he will reward them for what they have done.”

Another is more direct and personal, 1 John 3:17: “Rich people who see a brother or sister in need, yet close their hearts against them, cannot claim that they love God.”

Cal Thomas’ column is distributed by Tribune News Service, and he is celebrating his 35th year as a syndicated columnist. Readers can reach him at tcaeditors@tribpub.com.