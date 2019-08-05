‘Send them back’

To the editor: “Send them back, send them back” is the fervor presided over by the good ole racist-in-chief recently. He took his time before attempting to stop this rant at a recent rally.

If you have a spare moment, Google back to the 1930s and you can find another racist egomaniac presiding over a chant. What was it now? Oh yes, “Sieg Heil, Sieg Heil.”

Can we infer that his supporters are just a bit racist? What say, Rep. Mark Meadows?

Arthur L. Swygard, Hendersonville

Federal lands

To the editor: Our national lands, treasures from forever, are at risk of destruction by William Pendley, acting head of the Bureau of Land Management, now responsible for one of every 10 acres of land in the United States.

The “Founding Fathers intended all lands owned by the federal government to be sold,” wrote Pendley in the National Review, 2016.

He wants to open our federal lands for oil and gas extraction — poor energy options, very costly, filthy dirty, bad for the environment. But that's OK since — surprise! — rich federal lands will be purchased by, and line the pockets of, some of Donald Trump’s buddies.

Why are Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr not speaking up to protect our beautiful lands? Once sold, we'll never get them back!

Sandy Weeks, Hendersonville

A demagogue

To the editor: President Donald Trump has a continuous history of court cases and verbiage dating back 50 years to prove his racism. So, his remarks to the “squad” and Rep. Elijah Cummings of Baltimore come as no surprise.

We also now know that Trump’s slumlord daughter and son-in-law are owners of some of the rat- and mold-infested housing in the Baltimore area.

What is also sad is that some of the states that are solidly behind Trump, like Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky and Mississippi and Florida, are also among states that are the least educated, have the highest poverty rates, are the most dangerous places to live, have the most people on food stamps (socialism?), are the most dependent on federal aid (socialism?), are the most polluted, and have the most people lacking health insurance.

The preamble to our Constitution, which Trump swore to uphold, states that we are to “promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.”

Our job is to help the citizens of all our states to better their lives, and not to promote hate or disparage and divide them.

Trump won’t even help his own supporters. He’s just being his naturally sleazy, demagogic self.

John H. Fisher, Hendersonville