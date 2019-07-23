Silent consent

To the editor: When I occasionally taught logic to my students, we would involve the principle of the “syllogism” (e.g., “birds lay eggs, swans are birds; ergo, swans lay eggs”).

The principle seems to sadly apply to Mr. Donald Trump's latest racial slam at four female congresswomen of color. Republicans seem to be adhering to the concept that “silence is consent.” One could therefore conclude: “Trump is racist, Republicans are silent; ergo, Republicans are racist.”

The sad thing about Trump’s disgusting behavior is not that he employs such rhetoric, but that the vast majority of his party apparently agree with him. This unfortunately says more about America than it does about him.

Robert Johnson, Hendersonville

Pot and kettle

To the editor: “He’s not a racist,” 11th Congressional District Rep. Mark Meadows says about his friend, President Donald Trump. That’s like the kettle calling the pot black. When it comes to Trump’s racial slurs and actions, Meadows’ silence states loudly that he is in total agreement with Trump.

Trump appears to be turning his Republican Party into a white nationalist political party, and Meadows is one of Trump’s loudest cheerleaders. After all, Meadows said, “I probably talk to him more than anyone else … .”

John H. Fisher, Hendersonville

Xenophobic bigot

To the editor: Unbelievable! After several days of burying inside your paper Trump’s racist, internationally condemned, hate-filled comments about four U.S. citizens, all of whom are elected members of Congress, on July 18 you gave prominent, friendly, front-page coverage to his rally in Greenville, N.C.

Already, the non-fake news has recorded at least 51 false or misleading statements made during that rambling, incoherent, 90-minute talk, but of course his “base” loved his usual narcissistic performance.

What a pathetic, inept, xenophobic bigot we have in the White House, and how anyone with even average intelligence could support him is a mystery.

Lowell Smith, Flat Rock

Give me a break

To the editor: Now that the Times-News has chosen to run a story in its “Other Voices” space titled, “AOC should stop using the victim card” (July 17), I look forward to it running a story about Donald Trump doing the same thing.

If there’s a single phrase Trump has used throughout his life — more even than “no collusion” — it is “It’s not fair.” (Google it yourself.) Not fair? This from a white, American male born into wealth? Give me a break. Trump’s version of fair is “I get all the marbles.”

I dare you, Times-News.

Ron Redmon, Flat Rock