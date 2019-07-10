The most revealing revelation I have seen in print … so many interpretations, the editorial cartoon in the July 1 SN: "LAND OF THE FREE" ... stuff!

OK, all you politically concerned buzzers, reparations is on the table, at least begin to get yourself informed, a good start would be to read "White Fragility", do not assume you know much about this issue.

Dr. Holliday is just the scapegoat. In the 30 plus years I have known him, he has always followed the rules and obeyed his boss, this time to his detriment.

Does Amy Dickinson of 'Ask Amy' notoriety have any LEGAL liability for injuries caused by her blinding ignorance about subjects she replies to with such stunning conviction?

Iran follows it's pact with the world and Trump cancels fueling escalation. North Korea fires off ballistic missiles and Trump loves him. Insanity.

What does it mean that there was not a single American flag at the Democratic debates? NBC’s fault? Are Democrats not patriotic?

Appreciate seeing city workers picking up trash on Shipyard today! They should not have to.

Can't people wait until they get home to put their trash in their can?

Gay people want pride flag to fly over embassies. Soon, Elks Club, VFW, Knights of Columbus, Rotary, Sons of Italy, and others will make the same demand.

The new traffic light at Dungannon/Long Leaf Acres Dr. and Eastwood Rd., without intersection being reconfigured, accomplished nothing. Makes getting in and out of my neighborhood even more unsafe.

SN's Kimberly Cook's article, Root Causes addresses three big issues for low-income crime. She forgot to mention the overriding issue, seventy percent fatherless families.

I’m tired of all the anti-Fox News and anti-other news sources rants! Isn’t it possible to have a middle-of-the-road presentation of facts and let us make up our own minds?

OMG! Per Washington Post: "Paula White, President Trump's personal pastor, prayed against the 'demonic networks' opposing the president during his re-election rally in Orlando, Fla." Heaven help us.

Trump/GOP are sending your tax money to Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, etc. and leftest commies want your tax money to strengthen Social Security, schools, roads, and health care. You choose.

Reparations are just another attempt to get something without working for it. Free ride from Democrats.

It is about time that we stand up for the statues I am getting tired that people think everything they want should be, enough of this stuff get a life!

What is wrong with Nike? It used to be an admired American company. I would buy a pair of “Betsy Ross” tennis shoes. Does Colin K. now sit on the Board?

The President is finally getting a return on his tax cuts for the rich. They donated over $100M to his campaign fund the last quarter. So this is democracy at work?

Congratulations to Mike Dolan for being part of the 75+ years old softball team that won the national title. He’s dedicated to many community activities and a good teammate.

Trump lies again. Says military personnel didn’t receive a pay raise for ten years prior to his election. They’ve gotten a raise every year since 1983. Why must he lie?

I am so terribly tired of government by law suit. If threats and bullying don't work, sue 'em!

Thank you Kimberly Cook for writing Root Causes and Star News for printing it. It's the most brutally honest, accurate assessment I've seen of the fundamental challenges Wilmington faces. Must read!

Deputy Superintendent retired; however, it's the Superintendent, Tim Markley who should be held accountable. He's known for lack of oversight and exhibited many times his failure to lead effectively .

Conditions at border detention facilities are inhumane and complete with human rights abuses. This is squarely Trump's sick policy to deter migration. (make it bad, they will not come). Unconscionable!

Cal Thomas is correct there is post birth abortion. If a late term abortion results in a live birth (Virginia and New York), the woman and doctor can kill that baby.

Lack of oversight of administrators by School Board has been a problem for decades. Past Board failed miserably to hold Markley accountable, even extended his contract . Now problems have escalated.

Nike you offended America by pulling Betsy Ross flag shoes because American flag hater Colin Kapernick was offended. That flag is a symbol of the American revolution, our history.

In Air Traffic Control, "assume" results in "the ass you made of me". Same for trusting current theatrical POTUS to do what's best for true Americans/America over personal agendas.

The USA should be demonstrating in the streets like in Hong Kong about the detention camps for children at our border. Disgusting treatment by a disgusting administration.

Nike made a business decision to not sell the "Betsy Ross" flag shoes. I have made a business decision to never buy another Nike product.