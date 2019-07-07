In advance of a July 5 forum hosted by the country's largest teachers' union, leading Democratic presidential candidates affirmed their commitment to America's public schools. They're right to, not least because of the Trump administration's efforts to cut funding for public education. Unfortunately, rather than promoting effective improvements to the country's K-12 system, too many Democrats are retreating from them.

This is shaping up to be a tragic missed opportunity – and a betrayal of millions of students who are falling behind their peers, at home and abroad. National assessments show that many U.S. students have made little or no progress against standard benchmarks over the last decade, and those in the lowest-performing schools are actually doing worse. Students in the U.S. continue to score below those in many other rich countries on international tests of math, science and reading.

There are no simple solutions, but some policies do have a record of success. They include higher, merit-based pay for teachers; stronger accountability for schools that fail to meet expectations on standardized tests; and expanded public-school choice through high-quality charter schools.

Embraced by numerous big-city mayors and some states, these reforms received generous federal support during the administrations of George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Districts that have overcome political resistance and stuck with the reform agenda have seen gains in test scores, improvements in teacher quality, and shrinking racial achievement gaps.

Yet the momentum of public-school reform has stalled. A backlash against testing among educators and parents has caused politicians in both parties to abandon the goal of setting common, consistently enforced standards. Congress has ceded to the states responsibility for determining how to hold schools accountable for student proficiency, with only token oversight from Washington. Most troubling, states from Massachusetts to California are moving toward halting the growth of charter schools, due to vociferous opposition from teachers' unions.

The plans offered by the Democratic contenders won't help. Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden all advocate hefty increases in teacher salaries, paid for with federal and state funds. Combined with other reforms, paying teachers more makes sense: On average, public-school teachers make 13% less than similarly educated peers, even after factoring in benefits.

Raising teacher salaries, however, shouldn't be an end in itself. Washington should incentivize states to give bonuses to teachers who can meet existing shortages in STEM subjects and bilingual instruction. Certified teachers should be allowed to take their credentials across state lines, and teacher-apprenticeship programs should be expanded. And rather than rewarding teachers for seniority, pay should be more closely tied to performance. This has been shown to raise student test scores and attract stronger candidates.

On charter schools, the top Democrats seem intent on placating teachers' unions at the expense of low-income families. Among the leading candidates, discussion of charters on the campaign trail has ranged from nonexistent to openly hostile. Sanders, for instance, has vowed to block federal spending on charter expansion – a stance that seems to put him at odds with black and Hispanic Democrats, who largely back charter schools.

The results are plainly on the side of the charter-school advocates. Studies indicate that schools run by established nonprofit charter networks outperform traditional schools, employ a more diverse teaching force, and are more likely to have their students graduate from high school and complete college. A recent study of charter-school expansion in Boston found that doubling the number of proven charter schools yielded sustained test-score gains in math and English.

Charters should adhere to the same standards as traditional schools, and charter operators should be held accountable when they fall short. With proper oversight, charter schools serve a vital role in driving system-wide improvements. School districts with the strongest student outcomes in recent years, such as Miami-Dade County and Washington, have encouraged the growth of charters as alternatives for students stuck in failing environments, while increasing investments in traditional schools.

Over the past two decades, the most successful public-school systems have prioritized student achievement over interest groups. Rather than rolling back those reforms, the U.S. should be rolling them out. Failing to do this isn't just letting students down; it's denying the entire country a more prosperous and equitable future.

Bloomberg