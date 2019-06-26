The June 20 SN repeating all the puzzles from a previous day has put me in an apoplectic fit. The morning news is “old” news but the puzzles are my morning fun!

Which part of Harriet Festings “Stop Building on Floodplains” article is not understood by politicians in SE NC? Me thinks all of it.

I’m not elderly and get most of my news from Fox. Watch Brett Baier 6-7 pm weekdays. He is informative, fair and has a panel discussion with both conservatives and liberals.

Where was the disclaimer? Who paid? “Editorial” by 45’s DIL was really a political ad. You gave them free advertising. Make sure Dems get free half page ads, too!

Lara Trump falsely claims Americans are better off now. Conveniently forgets to mention soaring national debt and record trade deficit. I remember when Republicans cared about fiscal responsibility.

Can't wait for Belville to get out of their illegal water business and get back to pulling weeds in the park we all paid for.

Same puzzles page 2 days in a row. Also noted duplication in Buzz today. Editing getting weaker, price goes up.

According to Trump supporters, out of the top 25 Major news Agencies in the world only Fox news delivers true facts. All of the rest are against Donald Trump.

I'm a Boggle and Jumble addict. How am I going to get through the day since today's versions in the StarNews are the same ones that appeared yesterday? Help!

Democrats using race card against each other. Going back in time to make past arguments. Not part of today’s opportunities for all movement. Leave them behind with their prejudices.

Buzzer June 20: Everything is not free. We work our butts off for what we have. Social security, Medicare, public colleges, Libraries, good roads, supported by our tax dollars highly regarded.

AOC declares illegal aliens are treated the same as NAZI concentration camps. Then why are they climbing a wall to get in? AOC reveals her ignorance with every utterance.

Thanks to Dr. Michael Cobb we now have the rest of the story and the fallacy of School Superintendent Markley's account of what happened at Forest Hills. Clyde Edgerton was correct.

I'll say this for Leland's diamond intersection - it's a lot of fun to drive through when all the lights are green (something DOT won't tell you).

Reprinting all of the puzzles from Wednesday on Thursday sure made solving them super easy.

Trumpsters! Now that Donald “the draft dodger” Trump is drumming up a fight with Iran whatever blood is spilled is on your vote. Why was our drone flying over there?

Dr. Cobb's editorial (a former principal at Forest Hills) tells what actually happened, isn't it interesting it's exactly what Clyde Edgerton has been trying to tell us? Markley must go.

President Obama and his family regularly visited homeless shelters and food pantries during his administration. Has President Trump ever visited one of these places and helped served food?

Michael Gerson is a Trump hater and a really left wing Republican if Republican at all. Upset Trump beat up on Jeb Bush for Republican nomination.

Republicans have a new buzz word Socialism as propaganda for their base. Republicans had no issues giving the rich massive tax cuts. Wish the hypocrites practiced what they preach.

Sen. Leader Mitch McConnell calls himself “Grim Reaper” because every bill sent from the House dies at his doorstep. (Election security, Healthcare, background checks, voter protections). This ‘Doorstop’ needs to go!

Trump backs out of the nuclear agreement with Iran and now he wants them back. This is the art of the deal? Oy Vay; such a deal.

You let a former principal (Cobb) who fired from the school write an op ed about the school. Nice vetting there. As a parent I know he was awful.

I, like many others, follow the Fox Network and believe them Others, believe just as strongly in CNN and/or MSNBC News. Why not agree to disagree and stop this silly diatribe so to work together for the betterment of all.

CNN has lost one third of its viewers and liberal buzzards think those of us who watch Fox are stupid. Maybe CNN’s lost viewers have gotten smart.

Lara Trump should be ashamed of herself for spreading Trump’s lies via her June 20thStarNews editorial.

I didn't hear Stephanopoulos ask the President if foreign governments could interfere in elections. I heard would he inform the FBI if foreign governments tried to give him opponent dirt.

Lara Trump should be ashamed of herself for spreading Trump’s lies via her June 20 StarNews editorial.

Trump tells Mulvaney: If you're gonna cough, leave the room. Hey Donny: If you're gonna lie, leave the office!

The most important thing that sets Trump apart from the democratic POTUS hopefuls is that he is pro-life. All the others are prochoice, which means they condone abortion.