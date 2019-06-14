Creating divisions

I have read Robert Mueller’s report, and while most people are responding to what it says about President Donald Trump, I want to comment on what it says about Russia creating divisions among us.

To quote: “(The Russians) created social media accounts and used these to pose as anti-immigration groups, tea party activists, Black Lives Matter protesters and other social and political activists.” They organized and promoted political rallies, purchased advertisements, sought to create divisions between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders supporters and used “social media accounts to reach tens of millions of U.S. persons.”

Many of these posts were then picked up and passed on by individuals, news organizations and campaign workers.

I hope we all will be careful of social media posts that “demonize” parties and candidates in the coming elections, and resist the temptation to pass them on without knowledge of how true they are.

As Abraham Lincoln said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” Debate the issues, to be sure, but question where extreme and divisive rhetoric comes from.

Larry Harvey, Hendersonville

Unfit president

“Let’s get back to being Americans!” Truer words were never spoken! Americans gave Donald Trump a chance by electing him. However, Americans can recognize an unfit, egotistical president who I think, among other things, is a hypocrite, racist and habitual liar.

It’s time for Americans to recognize and discuss openly Trump’s unacceptable behavior that confronts us every day and admit to having been misled and lied to. I am an American who is sick and tired of the finger-pointing, slanderous rhetoric and effort engaged in by Trump and his supporters. I am also tired of the habitual writer of letters who continually offers the never-ending misguided Trump support and spin.

Quoting greats like Tony Blair, Norman Schwarzkopf and Ronald Reagan in the same context as a discussion of Trump is ludicrous. Americans are on the whole honest and admit their mistakes and take steps to correct them. It’s time for Trump supporters to be honest and admit their mistake in voting for him.

Let’s remove our unfit president through the voting process. That’s the American way.

Bill Martin, Hendersonville

Mueller report

While I disagree with letter writer Dick Kranker’s assertions of June 7 (“Presumed innocent”), he deserves credit for admitting that he has not read Robert Mueller’s report. I hope he — and every citizen who takes their citizenship responsibilities seriously — will.

For starters, it’s a historic document that will be talked about for years (long after the Kardashians are gone). Second, it’s not hard to understand.

By his own admission, Mr. Kranker asserts without any basis in fact that “there is no provable evidence that Trump interfered with Mueller’s ‘investigation.’ ” (I presume the quote marks around the word investigation are meant to disparage the efforts of the special counsel and his team of dedicated public servants.)

As more than 1,000 former federal prosecutors have stated on the record, Part II of the Mueller report contains more than enough evidence to charge Mr. Trump with obstructing justice. It’s there in black and white. More than a dozen instances, described in exquisite detail and obvious to anyone who knows right from wrong.

Ron Redmon, Flat Rock