It is ironic that President Trump appointed former Texas governor Rick Perry as secretary of the Department of Energy (DOE) when in a debate, during the primary, Perry could not remember the department was one of three he had promised to delete. I wonder if Perry initially realized the DOE maintains and guards our nuclear arsenal, trains every international atomic-energy inspector and supplies radiation-detection equipment. The DOE also runs the 17 national science labs.

According to John MacWilliams, the DOE’s former chief risk officer, the top five risks that Perry should worry about include the following: The job that nuclear weapons are not lost or stolen or explode when they should not, North Korea, Iran, protecting the country’s electric grids and possible program mismanagement such as at Hanford, Wash. MacWilliams had a list of 150 risks.

The federal government provides what the private sector cannot or will not, such as medical care for veterans, air traffic control, national highways, food and drug safety guidelines, and other ways of keeping us safe from a financial crisis, a hurricane or a terrorist attack.

Michael Lewis is a best-selling author of such books as “Moneyball,” “The Big Short” and the “Fifth Risk.” In “The Fifth Risk,” he includes the information mentioned above. He writes about the Trump administration’s failure to follow plans set out for its own transition team, delay in appointing new leaders in our federal government’s departments and how those people at first often failed to know what the departments’ functions were. They also ignored materials prepared for them by the departments describing the functions of those departments.

Robert (Bob) Williams

Asheboro