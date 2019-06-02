It’s the unofficial start of summer now, and with that expect a glut of articles and TV retrospectives as the 50th anniversary of the Summer of ‘69 unfolds.

Right now, ABC is doing an impressive docu-series on the milestones, among them the first moon walk, Woodstock and the Manson Family murders.

The Courier-Tribune is not far behind with a premium edition in the works.

I remember that summer well. After all, it was the summer I became “aware” — aware there was a great big “happening” country beyond Asheboro, beyond the dirt roads where I rode my bike, beyond the boundaries of the garden out back where bobcats screamed at night, beyond my small school and my close-knit family, many of whom had never lived anywhere outside Randolph County.

For me, it started with music.

My brother, Ken, came into possession of a transistor radio. Small in size it may have been, but the big sounds coming out of it literally blew my mind.

John Fogerty growling out words of wreckage and ruin.

Tommy James revealing the mysteries of “Crystal Blue Persuasion.”

The Beatles coming together over joo joo eyeball, toe jam football and other lyrical weirdness I had never imagined.

The dawning of Aquarius mixed with the sweet pop innocence of “Sugar, Sugar,” the two biggest hits of that summer, nay that year, that embodied the dichotomy in our nation, the shock of the youth culture clashing with a rose-colored established way of doing things.

Woodstock — the counterculture’s finest moment, maybe music’s finest moment ever — happened that summer, too.

On my birthday no less. What a present!

Half a century later, I still marvel at the purity of emotion expressed by the likes of Janis Joplin and Joe Cocker, far more than today’s choreographed and cookie-cutter music. If you want to send me into a spasm of rage, just have an “American Idol” contestant attempt “Piece of My Heart.” Honey, you do not smile coquettishly when your heart is being ripping out. Geez! Janis is spinning in her grave.

Music was not the only vehicle for expanding our consciousness that summer. When Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins blasted off for the moon, our universe suddenly got a whole lot bigger.

July 20, 1969, is one of those dates you will always remember what you were doing. But unlike 9-11 and the day Kennedy was assassinated, Neil Armstrong’s “one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind,” evokes memories of triumph and warm feelings of excitement.

I well remember my mom making fudge for the special occasion. We scattered sleeping pallets on the floor to more comfortably watch this incredible bit of history unfolding right before our eyes. Spellbound, we couldn’t look away from every grainy image on TV. The lunar module uncoupling. The oddly erect flag. Armstrong bouncing jubilantly on the moon’s surface.

For days afterwards, I would send Barbie and Ken on space adventures, using an old shoe box lid (rocket) to fly them from the earth (my bed) to the moon (the chest of drawers) and then splash down in the ocean (the bedroom floor).

Suddenly, any flight of fantasy seemed possible, and Americans felt a unifying sense of pride.

Of course, that didn’t last long. A mere three weeks later, helter skelter happened, and while it would be months before the identity of the killers would be revealed — the images of a bearded, long-haired Manson and his cult of crazed hippies seared into our minds forever — we somehow sensed the bright promise of the Summer of ‘69 had taken a turn for the dark side.

For me, the news coverage of those murders, as well as Ted Kennedy’s little drive off the bridge at Chappaquiddick, was another part of my becoming “aware.” I realized for the first time there was a world beyond my home.

I didn’t know it then, but the seeds of a career were planted that summer.

