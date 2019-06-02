Nearly every time you get on an airplane, $4.50 from the cost of your plane ticket goes to the airport. The passenger facility charge (PFC) has generated billions of dollars over the years to pay for airport infrastructure projects.

But it has also been abused. Many airports have used it to build expensive, gaudy and needless facilities in an effort to satisfy bureaucrats’ desires for impressive and imposing public buildings.

Today many members of Congress would like to nearly double the PFC, charging you $8.50 every time you step on a plane. On a round-trip connecting flight, a family of four could pay as much as $136 per trip just in PFCs alone.

This is no small amount considering government taxes and fees are already roughly 27 percent of the airfare on a $300 round-trip domestic ticket. It is astonishing that some are actually arguing for a bigger tax bite on airfare.

Supporters of a PFC increase seem to forget that demand for air travel is extremely elastic — the more expensive flying becomes, the less people fly. In a business faced with all kinds of unpredictability (weather, cost of fuel, economic factors, etc.), the most predictable thing is this: As the cost of air travel goes up, fewer people can afford to fly. The inverse is also true.

The past decade at Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) has been a tremendous success story. AVL has seen unprecedented growth, benefiting the local community and local businesses while giving the economy a boost. Overall passenger counts at the airport have grown from 630,594 in 2012 to 1.13 million in 2018.

Increasing the PFC will make travel more expensive, which has the potential to bring Asheville’s great growth story to a screeching halt. Leisure travelers, the most price-sensitive flyers, are turned away by higher taxes. This means fewer tourists visiting Asheville and the Blue Ridge Mountains. It also means Asheville residents who previously used the airport to get away on vacation will look at other options.

In short, an increased PFC means less demand for air travel from AVL.

Airports will argue that they need an increase to the PFC because they can’t complete airport construction projects without an increase. This just isn’t true. At a recent congressional hearing, proponents of a PFC increase could not name a single project that could not be completed with the PFC at its current rate.

The truth is this: Airports are flush with cash and enjoying record revenues. In 2017, airports collected nearly $30 billion in airline rents and fees, rental car fees, concession and retail sales, and Airport Improvement Program funds. From 2000 to 2017, airport revenues per passenger grew 47 percent.

The FAA projects airports will collect $3.7 billion from PFCs in 2019 — a new annual record. Airports enjoy investment-grade credit ratings, plenty of cash on hand (U.S. airports ended 2017 with a record $14.5 billion of unrestricted cash and investments) and more than $6 billion in unencumbered funds sitting in the Airport and Airway Trust Fund (which is projected to grow to nearly $10 billion by 2020).

If airports are facing a cash crunch with those amounts of money available, then we indeed have a problem. But it isn’t a revenue problem. It also isn’t a problem that Asheville flyers should be forced to fix through higher taxation, particularly when other sources of funding are readily available.

As the leaders of AVL plan and prepare for infrastructure improvements, we hope they will consider the already heavy tax burden placed on the backs of Asheville travelers. We hope they will consider, first and foremost, their obligation to ensure that AVL remains an airport with healthy, robust air service.

The current airport management team has done a great job thus far in creating an environment for air service to thrive. We hope that continues.

Keith Hansen is vice president of government affairs for Allegiant Travel Company.