“I go to school with your children. I walk the street you live on. I go everywhere you go, yet you don’t pay attention to me. My sadness and depression are too heavy to float. I’m drifting off. No one can even see me. If they could see me, they would save me. See me, save me.”

Those are the words of a child and victim of sexual abuse as portrayed in a video on projectseemesaveme.com, a new initiative launched by The Dragonfly House Children’s Advocacy Center to raise awareness about the sexual abuse of children and money to help the victims. It’s a website worth visiting and a cause worth supporting.

On average, according to information provided on the site, one in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before their 18th birthday. Most of them never tell anyone. But we can all learn to spot the signs – the depression, guilt, shame, anger, sadness and poor self-images in which they’re drowning, as the site says – and help supply what may be a literal life preserver.

The Dragonfly House provides that help. The Mocksville-based nonprofit works with children from Davidson and Davie counties, providing services that include forensic interviews, physical abuse examinations, mental health counseling and court advocacy. The agency partners with law enforcement, the courts and social services professionals to provide healing and justice for child victims of physical or sexual abuse or neglect and those who have witnessed violence.

These are services we wish no child ever needed. But we know there are those who do. The Dragonfly House works with an average of 400 children each year. The services it provides cost about $1,300 for each of those children. The agency is asking for money, and has gift suggestions and a link to donate at projectseemesaveme.com. But its leaders also want to teach people how to recognize and respond to child abuse victims, and The Dragonfly House offers free training for that purpose.

These victims need adults looking out for them. As Brandi Reagan, executive director of The Dragonfly House, put it to reporter Elizabeth Pattman, young abuse victims “don’t know how to handle what they’re going through and a lot of times they do drown in fear or anger or self-hate, thinking they deserve this. … If you saw a child who was actually drowning, you would save them. If you had a life vest, you would give it to them. Well we need to do the same for these kids.”

Yes, we do.

For more information about The Dragonfly House, visit its website at www.thedragonflyhouse.com .