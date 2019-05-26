Who is pay’n for your rais’n?

It is human nature for parents to want their children to be happy, healthy and successful, and grow into and become responsible adults.

They also want them to live long enough to grow up.

Prior to antibiotics and vaccines, many didn’t. So-called childhood diseases, measles, mumps, etc., took their toll. Plague, cholera, scarlet fever, small pox and polio, regardless of age, decimated populations. Most people did not live long enough to die from cancer. TB was common in impoverished areas. If an individual was fortunate enough to survive or not contract the above, it was possible to live to a ripe old age.

Today, we expect our children to live into adulthood and beyond. For that reason, the number of children born is not essential to maintaining a population or an agrarian lifestyle. Much more attention can be provided to the individual child. There is not the necessity to have children to take care of the daily chores of life. Parents are more interested in providing their children with opportunities to have fun and be popular, and if time permits, to be educated.

Free play has been replaced with team sports and play dates closely supervised by you-know-who and technology when a baby sitter is called for. No longer do they get stumped-toes or bee stings while running barefooted. They all wear sneakers. Mashed fingers, skinned knuckles and blisters are avoided because there is no manual work for them to do. Children are not learning the most basic of life skills: looking out for themselves.

You may know one of these parents. They are referred to as “helicopters.” They hover above their child and flock to his/her defense if the kid brings home a bad grade or if a coach corrects a situation in a firm voice. They make excuses for their child’s lack of achievement and obnoxious shenanigans. The child is not held accountable for his/her actions and assumes no responsibility for the results.

These kids will grow up, but will they be responsible?

They can send a text, but they can’t carry on an intelligent conversation. They may know how to pump gas, but can they change a flat tire? They can play computer games but can’t remember to take the trash out.

One of the most important decisions that each of us makes each day is the first one we make of a morning and that is whether or not to get ourselves out of bed and prepare for the day ahead.

More recently, it has come to our attention that there is another group of parents referred to as “bulldozers” and “snow plows.” They are going ahead of their child’s immediate plight and clearing the path in an attempt to make certain that their child is admitted to the best colleges through bribes and payoffs amounting to millions of dollars in some cases. Money is being paid to guidance counselors, admissions’ officers and coaches. SAT scores are being manipulated to provide a false impression of the child’s ability to succeed in college. Some are being recruited to be on athletic teams in sports in which they have never participated with no intention of actually going out for the sport.

Do you want to see your child denied a legitimate opportunity for success and college admission as a result of these unscrupulous behaviors?

Who is pay’n for your rais’n?

* Harry Daniel is a member of The Courier-Tribune’s 2019 Panel of Guest Columnists. A graduate of Elon College and a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, he is retired from the Randolph County School System. He lives in Asheboro with wife, Brenda. Contact: danielhv@earthlink.net.