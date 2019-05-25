I think Mayor Newell Clark gave the best, most accurate and, really, only necessary response to a website recently naming Lexington among the “worst cities to live in every state.”

“It is a joke,” Clark said. Full stop. End of story. ’Nuff said.

And I could leave it there except … well, 43 words does not a column make. Also, to paraphrase Paul Harvey, you need to know the rest of the story.

First, let’s go back to that website, 24/7 Wall St. (247wallst.com), which bills itself as a financial news and opinion company but acknowledges in the “About Us” section of its site that “Articles are simply the opinions of the writers.” We could add “ill-informed” before the word “opinions” in that sentence and it would be about right, at least in this case. Of course, this is also the site that produced such hard-hitting pieces as “worst cities to drive” in every state and “worst cities to be single.” We didn’t make either of those lists, thank goodness for local drivers and people looking to be part of a couple.

It’s worth noting, as well, that the same website generated a “worst cities” list in September of last year that named Wilmington the bottom of the barrel for North Carolina. And they’ve got a beach.

So how did Lexington fall so far, tumbling beneath Wilmington as the state’s least-desirable locale, in just seven months? Why, using 10-year-old data of course. (It makes sense if you don’t think about it at all.) The writer of the piece leaned on numbers from the 2010 census, when the entire country was suffering through the worst economic decline since the Great Depression and Lexington was reeling from the loss of manufacturing jobs. And the city wasn’t alone. In 2012, Business North Carolina reported that during the previous four years, “the 12 counties of the Piedmont Triad Partnership, Davidson among them, have lost some 90,000 jobs, more than any other region of the state.”

I was covering Cabarrus County for the Salisbury Post when Pillowtex – formerly Fieldcrest Cannon and before that Cannon Mills – faltered and eventually failed in the early 2000s, sending thousands of people in Kannapolis to the unemployment line in a single day. It was the largest mass layoff in state history, and it made that city seem like the most rotten place to live on earth at the time. But cities and the people who love them are resilient. They come back, and they can thrive. Kannapolis is home to the North Carolina Research Campus. The city is building a new ballpark downtown for its Minor League Baseball club and expects a good deal of development around it.

Likewise, Lexington leaders didn’t just sit on their hands and hope things would improve. In 2007, the city bought the former Lexington Home Brands plants and land for $1.05 million and set out on an ambitious plan to have it redeveloped and returned to private ownership. It’s working, with Bull City Ciderhouse an anchor, a craft brewery on the way, an amphitheater hosting concerts and other businesses in the works.

And all that builds on what Lexington already has:

• A reputation as the “Barbecue Capital of the World” with restaurants that consistently make “best of” lists and the widely recognized and heavily attended annual Barbecue Festival and, more recently, BBQ Capital Cook-off to prove it;

• A bustling uptown boasting historical treasures such as the Greek Revival courthouse, Lanier’s hardware store and the Conrad & Hinkle market as well as unique newer shops and a growing variety of cuisine and nightlife offerings;

• A location near pretty much any kind of trail you might want: a hiking trail in the Uwharrie National Forest, a mountain-biking trail at Finch Park built by our own Roadies and Dirties Cycling Club, a canoe trail on the Yadkin River highlighting Daniel Boone’s time here, and The Southern Gateway Wine Trail, which includes local wineries and is part of the Yadkin Valley wine country;

• A college – Davidson County Community College – which is preparing students for, among other things, careers in modern, advanced manufacturing, the kind of jobs Austrian wood-based products maker EGGER plans to bring here by the hundreds.

I know there are many more things that make Lexington and Davidson County a great place to live. I’ve only been here a couple of years. But I have been here, which is more than I can say for the person who wrote the piece for 24/7 Wall St.

I also know clickbait when I see it. And I click on it as often as anybody else. Just the other day, I clicked on a listing of the “grossest food” in every state. For North Carolina, it was livermush. The writer clearly hadn’t eaten livermush and was just going by the name and ingredients.

I’ll admit, for the first couple of years I lived in North Carolina, I wouldn’t touch it for the same reasons.

Then one day I did.

Now, if it were socially and medically acceptable, I’d eat livermush at least three times a day.

I’m not comparing Lexington to livermush (they’re both great in my book), but if you’ve never tasted one, you can’t say it’s gross, and if you’ve never visited the other and seen what it has to offer or learned what its leaders and residents are doing to make it even better, you can’t say it’s the worst.

And that’s no joke.

