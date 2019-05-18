There are three things that underpin our society. Expectation of justice is one. We don’t realize it at all living in the United States, but expecting justice to be meted out and to be treated in a just manner by police, government officials, restaurant concierges, librarians, car mechanics, plumbers, etc., is pretty unusual in most of the world.

I am including Europe, where I watched the Naples Carabinieri break a guy’s fingers with their buttstocks while placing him in custody. Just easier that way, they said. Ever seen the inside of a French prison? No color TV there. No law library or weight room, either. Try finding a taxi that runs a meter there, also.

Getting taken advantage of is the standard in country after country, region after region. I understand San Salvador has toned back its death squads lately, but I reckon that’s because very few opposition party members are alive to be found.

Whether just treatment is present or not, when we get cheated or disrespected, we don’t just accept it as the way things are. Americans expect just treatment.

The second is personal liberty. This is a concept that is totally foreign to much of the world. Of course, you have to toe the line because you yourself are not important. The family, tribe, religion or whatever group you belong to is the important thing.

Our Bill of Rights sounds pretty odd to most of the world: that freedom of religion thing, that freedom of speech thing and that keep and bear arms thing. Who do we think we are, anyway, they ask. Why can’t Americans remember our place and conform?

In our society, a Dixie Chick can figuratively spit in the eye of the president and there’s not a darn thing he can do about it. Try that in a Middle Eastern or Asian country and see what happens. Americans are free individuals.

The third is personal accountability. We hold ourselves accountable for our actions and shoulder the consequences of our actions. Lying to get what you want, placing blame on innocents, and slandering to get ahead are not what we accept as good behavior.

Much of the rest of the world does not see this as a viable way of thinking. Subterfuge and scheming are the smart way to get ahead. But Americans expect others to hold up their end of the deal and we’ll hold up ours.

Now, I am sure while you are reading this that your mind is awhirl with examples of Americans who lie, cheat, steal, slander and try weaseling out of their obligations. The news is full of stories of cops shooting down unarmed people and government officials with their hands in the till. We’ve all seen Americans who whine about how unfair life is and expect a handout and free this and free that. Same thing is whirling through my mind as I write it.

The point is, we have the attitude that this is all wrong even as we see it. Much of the rest of the world just accepts these things as the way things are and that they will never change.

The critical mass of Americans still adheres to these three principles more often than not, and that’s the critical difference. As long as that’s the case, all of the progressive liberals whining about how awful our society is are little more than proof that their whining is just that, and nothing more.

These three principles are rooted in our Judeo-Christian ethic, which, regardless of our preferred religion or lack thereof, we all have benefited from for hundreds of years. It is the guide that keeps us from staying where much of the world is.

Yes, native people and enslaved people were treated horribly. Women were treated as property. But no more. Our principles forced us as a society to change that. Robber barons and business trusts enslaved us, but the same principles brought an end to that. Hunger, epidemics and poverty were the norm, but today free vaccines, free clinics and workplace regulations have expanded the average lifespan of the American male from 40 years to over 80. This is the only society where the poor people have cellphones and color TV.

I understand that in certain Asian countries nets are hung around factories to prevent the workers from committing suicide. Maybe that’s an urban legend, but I bet not by much.

And Sharia law does not contain the clause, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

Golden words from the mouth of God. It’s what makes us unique.

Reach Times-News columnist Chip Worrell at paulchipworrell@gmail.com.