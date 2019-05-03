It was a big week in Eastern North Carolina. A two-time Democratic presidential candidate and civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson and the board of directors of one of the best companies in the world, PepsiCo all converged here.

Rev. Jackson flew into New Bern Tuesday night, met with congregants at West Street Christian Church and then spent time with the PepsiCo Board of Directors at their annual shareholders' meeting. The PepsiCo Board met for their annual meeting Wednesday at the North Carolina History Center at Tryon Palace.

When we heard of Rev. Jackson's plans to visit New Bern it was unclear his purpose and mission other than wanting to talk with the PepsiCo leadership.

We appreciate PepsiCo continuing to come to the birthplace of Pepsi every year for their meeting and we appreciated Rev. Jackson's visit and comments while in town.

Rev. Jackson told us that the number one thing he wanted people to know about his time in town was that he had a Pepsi at the Pepsi store in downtown New Bern. As Rev. Jackson has aged, he has slowed down but his humor was present when he met with residents. He and his staff remarked that at the airport everyone that stopped them to take a picture with the civil rights leader were white people.

Racial justice and equality were discussed between the reverend and the editors, reporters, and guests at our one-on-one meeting Wednesday. The message Rev. Jackson shared was very positive and uplifting. The message in part was that we have come a long way in the world and in the South, but we need to continue to try to do better. No matter your thoughts on Rev. Jackson or our current political climate, that message of striving to do better applies to every individual in eastern North Carolina, our nation, and world.

Rev. Jackson was a collegiate athlete, so many of his references to equality tied back a fair playing field. For the reverend a level playing field is where the rules are clear, they apply to everyone the same and the referees are fair. Besides sports metaphors to make his points, Rev. Jackson really believes that sports are a great unifier that can bring people together.

Rev. Jackson also shared his thoughts on North Carolina’s need to expand Medicaid to help provide healthcare to low-income individuals, to protect voting rights, and fight voter suppression.

If you did not have a chance to meet with Rev. Jackson and you did not attend the PepsiCo annual shareholders meeting we have a video on our Facebook page of Rev. Jackson's remarks at West Street Christian Church and the PepsiCo meeting can be found online at their website.

Another big thank you goes out to the PepsiCo Foundation, which gave $25,000 donations to both the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina's 2018 Stop Summer Hunger Program and the Craven County Disaster Recovery Alliance to help support the communities affected by the recent storms.

PepsiCo and Rev. Jackson has a long history of working together, something the residents in eastern North Carolina can appreciate and support.