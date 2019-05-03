Recent study found 80% of posts on Twitter came from 10% of users. Likely fanatics, activists and children. Businesses now rethinking their acquiescence to social media mob . About time.

Celia, you are almost correct. Now follow up on how the media treats REPUBLICAN women candidates, case in point Sarah Palin vs AOC, AOC a certified air head!

It would be easier to separate Democratic candidates for President if they all listed what they would refuse to give away for free.

No Non Sequitur, Buzz, or Letters to the Editor on 4/28 but I do get a useless TVWeekly. Remind me again why I keep my subscription.

I woke this morning, like, all triggered! Why did the Philadelphia Flyers wrap Kate Smith’s statue in a BLACK blanket before removing it? Oh, the racism!

Americans do not have to adapt to Trump's way. Trump must adapt to American democracy fought for by all Americans in our past and continuing today.

To Buzzer who bragged about tailgating drivers who pull out and then drive too slow, that's illegal, motivates road rage and causes accidents. Tailgating is never okay. Not ever!

Why does buzzard say impeach Trump because Russia was involved in the 2016 election when Obama was president. Trump had no power to get involved, only the Obama administration.

Sanders Nuts! "People in jail-citizens (?) 1st. amendment have the right to vote. OK. 2nd amendment. The right to have and bar arms in jail also? Duh.

That Allstate commercial? Has to be the funniest out there these days. We understand the content, but we love it! Not enough smiles and laughter these days.

Economy helping apartment renters purchase American dream...a home. Please, someone, show the renters to join their new community and become a good neighbor. HOA Board can only do so much.

Knees & hip dictate when/if I can do things. Don't like my trash cans at street, then move them to the back for me. Otherwise, butt the heck out.

Most politicians suffer from it, but Trump is an egregiously extreme case of... Attention Seeking Syndrome. (You complete the acronym!)

The filthy rich billionaires want as much of your tax money as they can get. Tax dollars should be used for the benefit of the public like healthcare. Good socialism.

Democrats' absurd agenda have them scrambling for new voters. Their response? Remove Electoral College, allow 16 year olds, felons in prison, and illegals to vote. What's next, household pets? Possibly.

Attention, All Marketing Departments: It's not FREE if I have to buy something in order to get the "free" item.

If one political party was winning all presidential elections the electoral college may need modifying. But they aren’t. We aren’t governed by a few highly populated states. So quit whining.

Trump says the New York attorney general’s investigation of the NRA is illegal. It’s not. This has nothing to do with Trump. Why doesn’t he just stay out of it?

Since Congress and the Senate do minimal amount of work, they should be paid the minimum wage of $15 per hour.

To buzzard, conservatives wanted to impeach Clinton not for sex, but perjury. As of today Trump has lowered unemployment to 3.8% and GDP is at 3.4% and has not committed perjury.

John Hood fails to point out that the decline in manufacturing jobs was during the Bush Administration and the increase was because of the Obama stimulus Trump will destroy that

The most recent IRS audit of Earned Income Tax Credits found 23.4% of amount paid out to be "improper". No wonder Socialists love EITC so much!

If golf is supposed to be fun, why would they set up pins in most difficult spots every day of the week. Oak Island CC has a great location but 3 putt greens are not fun.

It seems that Yahweh, Allah and the Trinity are having trouble protecting their believers from attacks. Zen anybody?

What is so hard about denouncing white supremacists, Mr Trump? It was easier declaring foot pain as a means to avoid military service than doing right.

Being middle class in the "Trump economy" means wages are stagnant and the price of drugs healthcare and gas are rising.Rich folks however are doing just great!

Your Editorial Board's stubborn support for H2GO's RO plant sounds like it was spoonfed to you by Belville. Brunswick County can do job bigger and cheaper. Give it up.

Average NC teacher salary now $51K. That's for the 10 month school year, and doesn't include 38 additional days of sick, holiday, personal and vacation leave available. They're marching? Huh?

Stop economic asylum and anchor baby programs now. Make hiring illegal immigrants harsher criminal offenses. No benefits of any kind for illegals and incentive goes away.