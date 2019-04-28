This is my first column in my tenure at the Times-News. It’s also my last.

After four years writing about everything Henderson County, I’m leaving the Times-News at the end of the week. My last day will be May 3.

This is a very difficult piece to write, because it’s about me and I somehow have to encapsulate the past four years in one column. There’s no one to quote, no documents to source, only myself looking back at an amazing job, place and community.

So I want to take this opportunity to say thank you, and farewell.

My wife, Ashlyn, and I are taking a chance and chasing a dream to travel extensively across the U.S., spending the next six months on a circuit of America.

Henderson County and our readership have given me so much in the past four years and taught me more. I think the biggest lesson I’m taking away from this experience is the true power of community, and how people coming together can make a difference.

One of the first big stories I got to cover, starting with the announcement less than a week after my first day, was Duke Energy’s Western Carolina Modernization Project, or more specifically the company’s plans to cut a new transmission line from Asheville to South Carolina as part of its conversion of the Asheville plant to natural gas.

The community banded together and made its voice heard, and Duke overhauled its plans, eliminating the power lines that had been so essential to the project. It was quite the welcome to the area.

That was the beginning of my lessons in what a community can accomplish, lessons that continue to this day and that have been bookmarked by big efforts like opposing shooting ranges or stopping the Balfour Parkway.

I’ve also seen the resilience of this community in the face of historic wildfires, flooding that has become all too frequent, and the unexpected loss of treasured members of that community.

I’ve met many incredible characters in the past four years, people working hard to make a difference, people struggling against incredible odds and those carrying on long traditions; farmers, builders, community pillars, chefs, brewers, teachers and politicians.

One of the great things about this job is that no two days are the same, and that’s especially true in Henderson County, something that’s kept my job interesting and fresh and just one more of the many things I’m grateful for.

I’ve grown a lot in the past four years. In that time, I’ve gotten engaged and married, I’ve visited several countries, and I've developed immensely as a reporter and a writer, and for the rest of my life I’ll remember this area as the setting for these favorite memories.

I want to say thank you especially to my editor, Jennifer Heaslip, who has helped me develop my work and who makes sure the Hendersonville Times-News is the best it can be, working harder than most people realize to make sure the community is informed.

Also, I want to thank Rebecca Walter and Andrew Mundhenk, who report alongside me and who often make my job a lot easier; Patrick Sullivan for his photos; and Dean Hensley and Joey Millwood for keeping it light in the office and listening to me complain about Auburn football (and brag about Auburn basketball). I also want to mention all the reporters and staff who helped me get settled in when I first started but who have since moved on.

This job, this staff and this community helped to make all that possible, and I’ll always be grateful.

And as Ashlyn and I journey down the highways, cross the Rockies and swim in the Pacific, we’ll be taking more than a little bit of Henderson County and Western North Carolina with us. So don't be a stranger. Reach out to me at www.dereklacey.com.

Derek Lacey is a staff writer for the Times-News.