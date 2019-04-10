As spring flowers bloom, I realize that hurricane season is also coming soon. Climate change fueled by our burning of fossil fuels is causing more extreme weather events each year.

As a grandmother of three, I worry. Will they face a world so filled with natural disaster that it exceeds our capacity to withstand it? Will food shortages, deprivation and societal chaos ensue?

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2019, H.R. 763, would place a steadily rising fee on carbon pollution and return all revenue to households equally. This bill (a) is a market-based approach with bipartisan support, (b) will drive down carbon pollution while putting money in people’s pockets and (c) is good for business and will create jobs.

It’s time to set aside partisan differences and for the good of our children start addressing the threat of climate change by enacting the bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.

Liz Myers-Chamberlin

Pinehurst