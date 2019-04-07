The person in the Oval Office recently went to Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Based on his own words we learn that he believes in Putin, the Russian puppeteer, the Crown Prince, the crafty Sultan of oil, and that little North Korean, the missile happy one.

How are we to understand his words, when he speaks untruths every day? Are they “fake,” as he so freely describes press reports?

What does he really believe? Does he know? Would he even admit there is a higher authority?

History tells us that some believers in God have done heinous things.

His beliefs are not as important as the outcomes of his policies. We cannot ignore him, but could we simply wall him off?

Russell Stott, Burlington