It will take time to see potential benefits of Sheriff Lowell Griffin’s plan to divide Henderson County into four geographical sections, each under the charge of a sheriff’s captain. But the plan makes sense based solely on the county’s sprawling size, population and distinct communities.

Since taking office in December, Griffin has reassigned command-level and administrative personnel to four districts, each led by a captain. The goal is for them to develop deep knowledge of their communities, and the people who live and work in them, to strengthen relationships and better serve residents, staff writer Andrew Mundhenk reported.

Faced with policing a growing population of more than 116,000 people spread over 375 square miles in communities as far flung as Gerton and Green River, Etowah and Edneyville, and Hoopers Creek and Tuxedo, Griffin aims to make law enforcement more community oriented. The districts and their captains are: North — Bengy Bryant; South — Brandon Staton, East — Tim Griffin; and West — Chris Denny. Maj. Frank Stout oversees all four and assists Griffin.

The North District includes Mountain Home, Naples, Fletcher and the part of Mills River east of N.C. 191. The West District includes everything west of N.C. 191 and north of Kanuga/Crab Creek roads. The South District encompasses everything south of Kanuga/Crab Creek roads and east to the Green River Game Lands, including Flat Rock, East Flat Rock, Tuxedo, Zirconia and Green River. The East District includes Edneyville, Fruitland, Bat Cave and Gerton.

Drawing boundaries such as these ends up being somewhat arbitrary no matter how it is done. So residents of Mills River, for instance, may wonder why their town and community are divided into two districts. Likewise, residents in areas around Dana or Hoopers Creek may need to consult the map the sheriff has drawn up to determine if they are in the North or East districts. Griffin says the lines were drawn based on both geography and to roughly equalize the population of each district.

Captains will serve as the communities’ personal points of contact. Their duties include meeting with business owners, residents, school administrators, first responders, law enforcement agencies and emergency services members in their assigned districts.

They will also provide informational programs to homeowners’ associations, church groups, civic groups, nonprofit organizations and others about scams, personal safety, church security and home safety, and work closely with school resource officers. And they will work with organizations and members of the Latino community to build relationships and share information when questions and challenges arise, Griffin says.

“We’ve got a pretty diverse population,” he said. “I hope by establishing relationships it allows us to get the highest level of service we can by bringing safety and security to each of these communities.”

It is a worthy goal. Hopefully the new divisions will result in closer relationships between communities and the officers who patrol them, along with quantifiable results for improving safety and fighting crime.