We are not alone. Not, at least, in the case of the outrageous gerrymander, in which one party uses mapping and powerful software to group voters by party and give itself an advantage that makes little sense.

In North Carolina, that means that Republicans, who have controlled the General Assembly — and hence, the redistricting process — since the 2010 elections, have given themselves full control of the state legislature and 10 of the state's 13 congressional districts. They've done it despite being the No. 3 voter registration in the state. Democrats are the most prevalent political species, followed by unaffiliated voters, and then, finally, Republicans.

Statewide election results typically show a nearly even breakdown in party preference. But both Democratic and Republican registration appears to be waning. Unaffiliated is likely to be the state's most common voter registration within just a few years.

Associated Press reporters took a look at gerrymandering practices around the country and found, in stories that were published last week, that this skillful partisan redistricting has been part of the Republican game plan in many states across the country, producing the same sort of unbalanced results we've seen here in North Carolina.

In Ohio, for example, Republican congressional candidates won 52 percent of the vote last November, to Democrats' 48 percent. The GOP nevertheless held onto its 75-25 margin in the state's congressional delegation. But in Ohio, that may not happen again after the 2020 census triggers the next redistricting effort. Voters there have approved legislation that will require minority-party approval of legislative district maps.

By enacting the change, Ohio was joining a national movement that has seen redistricting reform in at least eight states, with more such efforts expected soon. Some states, like Iowa have long used independent commissions to manage legislative redistricting. California voters created a citizens redistricting commission in 2010. Ohio joined the movement last year, along with other recent arrivals like Florida, New York, Colorado, Michigan, Missouri and Utah. In Missouri, voters approved legislation that requires the use of an "efficiency gap" test that measures whether legislative districts mirror the actual registration of voters. The same analysis shows that North Carolina's gerrymandering is among the most egregious in the nation.

That will be part of the testimony this week when the U.S. Supreme Court hears redistricting challenges from North Carolina and Maryland. The challenges cover a bipartisan landscape — North Carolina's Republican mischief and an equally out-of-balance Democratic redistricting example from Maryland. The cases could be an important bellwether for the nation, if the justices reverse a longtime stance that redistricting is an inherently political activity. Those precedents were set in days before computer systems could create such precise districts that flout all reason and fairness to give one party an advantage.

The nation's highest court has already let stand a lower court ruling that found this state's redistricting was racially biased "with almost surgical precision" and required the redrawing of multiple districts. We can only hope that the court will continue in this direction. We'll likely get some clues when we hear the justices' questions on Tuesday. Their ruling is likely before the end of June, when the current court term ends.

Meanwhile, there are moves in this state and many others to reform redistricting by taking the job away from lawmakers. This year, the idea has growing Republican support, both as a matter of fairness as well as a pragmatic recognition that the "blue wave" may return in 2020 and hand the General Assembly back to Democrats, who would then take over the next redistricting effort, presumably with some revenge in mind — Republican lawmakers, after all, learned the lessons of gerrymandering by watching the Democrats wield it for about a century.

Whether the courts make it happen or we change state law, this should be the year to step away from the long, ugly tradition of gerrymandering.

GateHouse Media