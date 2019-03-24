The first Earth Day was held on April 22, 1970, as a response to an expanding awareness of land and water pollution, bringing together efforts of leaders from across the country who were all concerned with the affect of pollution to the natural environment. Some 20 million Americans across the country took part that day in peaceful demonstrations, educational efforts, creating art and bringing environmental issues to the forefront.

Environmental cognizance, while certainly not new to Americans like Henry David Thoreau, Aldo Leopold, Rachel Carson or Teddy Roosevelt, all famous for raising awareness about the natural world, this 1970 national effort sparked a greater passion among a younger audience. Students coming out of a previous decade built on peace, love and protests became the force behind Earth Day from its 1970 beginning to its 1990 worldwide impact, and spanning into the new millennium, where Earth Day is celebrated in countless ways across the world.

Here in Spartanburg, a community-oriented Earth Day extravaganza is celebrated through activities during April and culminating with the Spartanburg Earth Day Festival on May 4 at the Unitarian Universalist Church.

For most of the 20th century, American success was led by huge industrial and technological developments. These developments created a booming economy — the American dream was realized by many, and it was easy to overlook burning rivers and fish kills in waterways, soil erosion across much of the country, wildlife species rendered extinct or endangered due to human causes like the widespread use of the pesticide DDT, or even hazardous chemical leaks at places like Love Canal.

Fortunately, a few activists speaking out, and one large oil spill in Santa Barbara, inspired Sen. Gaylord Nelson to recognize the first Earth Day as a way to educate Americans and help find solutions to rescue a sick environment and continue to progress economically. Educated citizens and leaders created the Environmental Protection Agency shortly after Earth Day 1970, and quickly enacted major environmental legislation during the decade following that first Earth Day, including the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, Endangered Species Act and many more.

We find ourselves in 2019, basking in environmental successes of the 20th century, but we cannot rest on our laurels, as new threats and unknown issues are cropping up. We are seeing an influx of invasive plant and animal species, competing with native plants and animals for resources.

Kudzu, English ivy and privet are local examples of introduced plants that have nearly destroyed our ecosystems by out-competing native plants. Unseen water pollutants like endocrine disruptors in medications or personal care products and the overuse of antibiotics in factory farms or medical settings have created ecological and human health issues, from deformed aquatic species to the rise of superbugs, resistant to all known antibiotics, while wastewater treatment technology strives to adapt to these new pollutants. Microplastics, with unknown effects on the human body, have been discovered in ocean animals, including fish that we consume.

Education is key, from the very beginnings of Earth Day. Not only raising awareness of the environmental issues tainting America’s beauty and taking action when we know the ecological problems facing our nation, but also teaching our children to tread lightly, investing in STEAM education, and valuing the intrinsic importance of the natural world.

As Sen. Nelson stated in his 1990 Environmental Education Act, “Environmental problems represent as significant a threat to the quality of life and the economic vitality of urban areas as they do the natural balance of rural areas.”

We invite you to “think globally, act locally” during the month of April as our community celebrates Earth Day. Attend a lecture series hosted by the Spartanburg Earth Day Festival at the headquarters library the past three Tuesdays in April. Help clean up the Cottonwood stream with SPACE the morning of April 20, then head over to the Discover Your Watershed Event at Lake Cooley on the same day, where you and your family can speak with local environmental organizations and enjoy recreational activities on the lake. And close out the month of festivities by attending the Spartanburg Earth Day Festival on May 4 at the Unitarian Universalist Church.

These activities will spark your interest in local issues, raise awareness, and inspire you and your children to build on the fundamental laws of the previous century, as we look forward to maintaining a clean and safe future for our children, grandchildren and generations to come, tackling problems through action and awareness.

Christina Johanningmeier is co-chair of the Natural Resources Committee with the League of Women Voters of Spartanburg County.