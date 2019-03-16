Bent out of shape

EDITOR: By his vote Thursday, it appears that Sen. Thom Tillis has the backbone of an invertebrate.

In his op-ed appearing in The Washington Post last month, Sen. Tillis stated that the President’s emergency declaration was unconstitutional. Now we see his writing was just a shameful exercise in deception.

In the event that Sen. Tillis also has memory issues, this is what he wrote in that op-ed

“I am a member of the Senate, and I have grave concerns when our institution looks the other way at the expense of weakening Congress’s power.”

We should expect our representatives to be consistent in thought although there may be extenuating circumstances that mandate a rethinking of a stated position. But cowering to the President in this instance does not appear to be such a rethinking

Howard H Finger, Wilmington

An uncivil president

EDITOR: I’m grateful for the Washington Post, because in the pages of the right-wing Gatehouse Media-owned Wilmington StarNews -- crickets.

WAPO (and other major news outlets) reported this week that in an interview with Trump-friendly Breitbart News, Donald Trump suggested that his beloved base and his supporters in the military and local police may turn violent against Democrats if Congress removes him from office -- or he loses re-election in 2020.

A despotic president with an authoritarian mean streak who incites civil war in the 21st century United States is something no civics class I ever took anticipated.

Kenny Shoulars, Wilmington