Wrong message

To the editor: In the Feb. 27 issue of the Times-News (page A5), a story’s headline read, “United Methodist delegates reject recognizing gay marriages.” Former Methodist pastor Rebecca Wilson of Detroit claims the rejection as bringing more hate.

I believe Ms. Wilson is sending the wrong message because I also believe God has good, correct and natural reasons to ordain marriage between one man and one woman. My belief does not mean I hate members of the LGBT community. I just faithfully believe God knows what He is talking about, and God has logical, true reasons.

I also wish to add here that I believe in personal choice to choose what’s right and what’s wrong. I just do not believe a religious denomination should be wrongly misrepresented or bullied for choosing a belief as long as such a belief does not trespass.

If one believes in same-sex marriages, then separate and create your own denomination. Do not force your politically correct agenda on others.

Jasper M. Hopper, Hendersonville

Makes no sense

To the editor: On the Feb 27 Opinion page, Sen. Thom Tillis gave a full two-columns-of-the-page rationalization for “I support the wall, but not president’s national emergency.” This made as much sense as former VP Joe Biden stating he is a devout Catholic but supports abortion.

How many years have Republicans said, “If we had control of Congress and the presidency, we could get this passed.”? Republicans declare when in majority, “If we don’t compromise and reach across the aisle, the Democrats will not do bipartisan talks (have mercy on us) when they are the majority.”

It doesn’t matter what future Democratic majority Congresses or presidents will do. Look at what the majority Republican Party allowed President Barack Obama to accomplish. Look at the Republicans’ accomplishments in the past two years. They held a majority with a Republican president.

Look what Donald Trump has accomplished so far and hopefully will accomplish with or without his party and Democrats who develop amnesia when in a majority!

Now Sen. Thom “Thumbs Down” Tillis does not have to worry about future compromises with the Democratic Party. Thank you, Sen. Tillis, for your public letter of intent not to seek re-election in 2022.

William Sykes, Saluda

Quick help

To the editor: The March 7 Times-News had a column by Pardee about recognizing strokes. It referred to the death of actor Luke Perry at 52. His death has triggered a lot of discussion, but his stoke was very severe.

The writer suggested that everyone be aware of the F.A.S.T. steps — Face, Arms, Speech and Time to call 911.

By experience, we've found more strokes are what the medical profession defines as minor or mini (worse than a transient ischemic attack, or TIA). These strokes present in many ways that can be easily and mistakenly identified as something else.

One way to identify a mini-stroke causing weakness might be to have the patient raise his arms and stick out his tongue. If one arm can't make it up and/or the tongue goes to one side, there's a stroke.

Since this happened, we have talked with others whose strokes presented as a persistent numbness in one limb, non-menstrual stomach cramps lasting hours, and one who couldn't stop vomiting — a stroke affecting the nerves leading to the stomach. This last type can cause someone to have problems swallowing.

Hopefully, the attention will help us learn simple ways to know to get help quickly and maybe prevent permanent damage.

Donna Waters, Hendersonville

‘No loitering’

To the editor: I believe that instead of a social worker to help people, the library encourages the gathering of homeless people, to the possible harm of adults and children.

On any given morning, there is a group of homeless men, waking up, congregating by the bike rack. On one occasion, a homeless man was sleeping inside on the floor across from the auditorium, either known or unknown by the staff.

Recently, one homeless man followed me into the library, and I kept him in my periphery view. I was afraid of robbery. I watched in the library as he went to the “charging station,” and he opened the lock and removed his wallet and jewelry. So he camped out at the library knowing his money was protected.

Instead of a social worker, I propose an enforced “no loitering” sign outside the doors. It is unseemly to have little children and adults see homeless people every morning. There are services for the homeless, and I don’t think the library is the place to solve ingrained social problems.

John Grogan, Hendersonville

Bad betting bill

To the editor: I recently wrote in favor of legalizing sports betting. However, the bill (DRS35058-MQ-40) that is suddenly being rammed through by state Sen. Jim Davis (representing Cherokee) is horrifically bad and must be stopped immediately.

That he would say in an article on LegalSportsReport.com that this is a “Libertarian” approach is insulting. This would allow only one sportsbook in the Cherokee reservation, and nowhere else. Tax revenues would only go to its schools. Zero dollars go to local governments. ZERO

It would monopolize sports betting when other states offer better taxes, multiple sportsbooks and mobile betting. And it’s forever. Arizona’s trying to expand sports betting outside of reservations, and tribal nations oppose it.

Even Tennessee’s bill has only a 10 percent tax rate with some money going for local infrastructure. People in Davis’ OWN district will cross state lines to bet with better taxes and odds. South Carolina and Virginia could have better legislation soon and take a lot of money from this state.

I have further details on my Twitter account, @LetUsWager. Since Sen. Davis claims this will be passed in a month, we cannot wait. Contact Sen. Chuck Edwards and Rep. Chuck McGrady NOW to stop this monopoly!

Dennis Justice, Fletcher

The real crisis

To the editor: How often do we hear the word “crisis”? Immigrants at the Southern border, health care costs, voter IDs, unfair taxes, etc. Really? Consider the large picture.

Dr. Michael Fox’s column (March 4) reported a 40 percent decline in insect populations in recent decades from scientific reports in Germany, now reflected in other regions, also. Where would agriculture be without pollinators?

Furthermore, the World Wildlife Fund found an average 60 percent decline in the world’s wildlife populations since 1970. Meanwhile, humans now number about 7.5 billion on the planet, altering habitats and driving climate change at unprecedented rates.

The real crisis we should recognize is what has been termed “the sixth mass extinction.” We can take a few positive steps to stem the tide: Consider ways to reduce our carbon footprint, reduce pesticide use in our yards, and help nominate and elect political candidates who value and work to preserve the natural world, not just their own portfolios.

R. Michael Erwin, Hendersonville