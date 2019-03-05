Experts tell us victims don't lie, and that might be true. Here's the problem: Fake victims always lie. They commit the crime of stolen grievance, at the expense of people who suffer and those who genuinely care about them.

As American law and culture work to ease burdens of the aggrieved, we create good will and tangible benefits. Charlatans prey on these byproducts of compassion, just as thieves seek anything of value.

Stolen grievance resembles stolen valor, committed by those who create phony past lives of combat. By playing the role of a selfless veteran, an impostor steals respect earned by others who endured real hardship.

Actor Jussie Smollett has come to symbolize stolen grievance after Chicago police recently charged him with faking a homophobic, racist hate crime purportedly committed by racist, white Trump supporters.

If Smollett did what police claim, which no one can know for certain today, he ranks among growing legions of grievance thieves — the loathsome miscreants who steal accommodations intended as reparations for burden.

We can talk about the Duke lacrosse team's accuser, who fabricated a racist gang rape. Or the pretend combat veteran who falsely accused Kentucky Catholic schoolboys of confronting him with racial disdain for Native-American identity.

In Colorado Springs, Colo., investigators found that racial slurs directed at black Air Force Academy cadet candidates were the work of a race-baiting hoaxster who acted like a victim.

An exhaustive list of phony hate crimes would exceed our space capacity, and that would not include incidents that don't make the news.

Another form of stolen grievance involves white people pretending they belong to aggrieved demographics.

White male professor Ward Churchill climbed the ranks at the University of Colorado after asserting a false claim of American Indian heritage. A faculty email exchange discussed fast-tracking Churchill's tenure to prevent losing a person of color.

Rachel Dolezal darkened her skin for years, passing as black. She persuaded legitimately black members of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in Spokane, Wash., to elect her as their chapter president.

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, now a presidential candidate, stole cultural grievance throughout her career by falsely claiming American Indian heritage. Warren claim a status belonging to people, unlike her, whose families suffered culturally and economically throughout American history.

Most Americans desire to even the playing field for minorities aggrieved by historical and contemporary injustice. For that reason, our institutions strive to hire and promote qualified minorities.

Additionally — to correct for racial, ethnic and homophobic injustice — we treat bigotry and hatred as aggravating factors in crimes. That's why the Chicago Police Department assigned 24 detectives to determine who committed a hate crime against Smollett. This in a city so short of detectives that the police clear fewer than 18 percent of murders.

Grievance thieves undermine our culture's efforts toward civility, compassion and equal opportunity. Don't watch their shows, don't vote for them, and don't accept their shallow apologies.

Do not minimize their selfish and malicious disregard for genuine survivors of injustice and those who truly care about making a fair, loving and inclusive culture for all to enjoy.

The Colorado Springs Gazette