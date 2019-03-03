I haven’t updated you lately on the Readers Advisory Board or members’ feedback on ways to improve our newspaper.

That’s not because they haven’t been busy.

Oh, no, far from it. Out of our two meetings and their “homework” assignments have come a plethora of great ideas and observations, as well as concrete suggestions that I believe will get a thumbs up from readers.

Here’s a few we have already begun implementing:

* The return of poll questions.

My “advisers” would like to see less of syndicated columnists — particularly the more vitriolic ones that lambaste President Donald Trump — and more of local folks’ opinions. While we have a robust letters to the editor section on the Opinion Page, they want to read even more of what Randolph County people are thinking about.

One way I used to prime that particular pump was asking weekly poll questions. Popular ones last year involved hot potato local issues (a bond referendum on funding the Agricultural & Event Center, also known as the AEC); national legislation (the merits of a bump stock ban); and the latest focus of the president (the wall, the wall, the wall).

Sadly, I have been taking polls less frequently, so my board’s gentle prodding will assure their return.

This week’s question:

What should get highest priority in the list of needs brought before the commissioners at their Feb. 19 retreat? Why?

(Reminder: Increasing sheriff’s staff to reduce jail overcrowding and other needs; switching Emergency Medical Services staff from 24-hour shifts to 12-hour shifts; expanding Animal Shelter office space; county assuming Liberty Library operations; and building/funding options for the AEC. If you missed any of the articles detailing these requests, they ran Feb. 21-27 or go online at www.courier-tribune.com and read them.)

Send your comments, including your name and town or residence, to ajordan@courier-tribune.com or by mail to The Courier-Tribune, 500 Sunset Ave., Asheboro, NC 27203.

I’ll publish as many responses as possible on the Opinion page.

* Do Tell (us a question).

This feature, once a perennial reader favorite, has trickled down to a few calls. Part of the reason is the ban I implemented on people using Do Tell to take pot shots at others or to circumvent letters to the editor, in other words, they wanted to voice an opinion, but didn’t want to sign their names.

I don’t plan on reversing that decision — opinions belong on the Opinion Page — but I would like to turn the trickle into a torrent. So how do we do that?

One “adviser” suggested we transition it into more of a Do Ask feature. This has always been a reader-generated feature, but if readers don’t submit any questions, we should come up with our own, he said.

Before I do that, I want to hear from you. Got any good questions about goings-on in the community? If so, call 336-626-6108.

* More features on nonprofits.

I was surprised that my “advisers” thought we didn’t write enough “good news” features, namely on the great work our local nonprofits are doing, but a quick scan of back issues showed we really haven’t focused on them as much recently.

To correct that, we’ve begun reaching out to them and seeking suggestions for stories and photos.

Out of that has come two really good features — one from the Randolph Senior Adults Association that ran on Valentine’s Sunday of couples who found love at the local senior center (Cupid’s arrow hit its mark, not once but thrice); and one centerpiece in today’s Lifestyles section from the Randolph County Partnership for Children on its signature Gala and the programs that have spun off that fund-raiser themed after popular children’s books.

If any organization out there would like to be featured, give me a call. We’ll reserve a spot.

* Let me know what you think about these changes, and as always, feel free to reach out to me with any suggestions for making The C-T better. You don’t have to sit on my Readers Advisory Board to do that.

* Annette Jordan is the editor of The Courier-Tribune. Contact: 626-6115 or ajordan@courier-tribune.com.