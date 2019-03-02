The investigation that for so long moved at a glacial pace has suddenly turned into an avalanche. The events surrounding the discredited election for the 9th Congressional District seat are moving at a fast and furious pace.

Less than a week after the conclusion of a State Board of Elections hearing on the fraud-marred election, State Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Bladen County political operative Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr. Wednesday after a Wake County grand jury indicted him on multiple criminal charges. Dowless, 63, was charged with illegal possession of absentee ballots, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice. North Carolina law makes it a felony for anyone other than the voter or a close relative to handle an absentee ballot.

Four others were also indicted on charges stemming from participation in Dowless' alleged "ballot harvesting" operation in Bladen and Robeson counties. Those criminal acts, according to the indictments, "thereby served to undermine the integrity of the absentee ballot process and the public's confidence in the outcome of the electoral process."

Last week, the Board of Elections ordered a new election in the 9th District after four days of hearings revealed an extensive effort to gather, alter or destroy absentee ballots. It's unclear if the ballot tampering was sufficient to alter the end result of the election, but there was little question that the illegal activities were an assault on public confidence in the election. The new election was ordered Thursday after Republican congressional candidate Mark Harris halted his testimony and called for a new election. Harris had directly hired Dowless, although it's still unclear if he knew what the operative was doing with absentee ballots.

The dates for a new primary and final election will be set shortly. But the Republican outlook is already in turmoil.

Harris has suffered several health problems, including a bout with sepsis and two strokes, and he says he's facing more issues, which will include surgery next month. As a result, he says he won't be a candidate. Given the tarnish that the alleged ballot-harvesting operation has applied to his reputation, we're not sure how viable Harris' candidacy would have been, especially if the Dowless case goes to trial during the campaign.

Republicans face a daunting task in preserving the 9th as a GOP seat. The party has embarrassed itself with overreach at times as it fought to preserve Harris' victory in the face of mounting evidence of wrongdoing. Reclaiming credibility will be a challenge and needs to be the party's first order of business.

A high-profile candidate for the congressional seat would help too, but the two Republicans in the district with the best credentials have rejected a run. Former Gov. Pat McCrory and former 9th District Rep. Robert Pittenger have both said they're not interested. In his statement announcing his decision not to run, Harris endorsed Union County Commissioner Stony Rushing, a firing range owner and gun dealer. Former state Sen. Tommy Tucker of Union County has also expressed interest in the seat. Both will struggle to establish name recognition, especially in this end of the district.

On the Democratic side, Dan McCready, who trailed Harris by a slim and dubious margin in the November election, says he'll run and appears to already be campaigning. It's not clear who else may step forward for either party's primary.

According to a Elon University poll released Friday, the issue has severely damaged voter trust in state elections.

What is clear is that the voting-fraud scheme will cast a big shadow over the coming election. We hope it doesn't obscure the other issues that the candidates should be discussing on the campaign trail and in debates. Restoring voter confidence in the electoral process should be a top priority for both parties in the 9th District race, though, and we expect state and local elections officials will take extraordinary measures to make that happen. Let's get it right this time.

