“Why did you pump people’s gas?”

That was the question posed after I talked to some younger folks about my first public job. Why indeed.

I was a fill-in for a friend for a couple of weekends in the summer of 1962. At the age of 15, I probably wouldn’t have been considered for full-time work.

My friend worked at a gas station and, as those times mandated, would go wait on vehicles that pulled up to the gas pumps. Back then there was no such thing as self-serve gas stations.

A customer exchange would go something like this:

“What’ll it be, regular or high-test?”

“Fill ’er up with some of that cheap gas.”

Cheap indeed. That year the average price of a gallon of gas was 31 cents. A quart of oil was around 30 cents, depending on the brand. The house brand was a quarter and the re-processed oil was just 20 cents.

When I filled in for my friend, I was given a coin dispenser that I wore on my belt. Then I could make change without having to go to the cash register back in the office.

Pumping gas was pretty simple. You flip open the little door, unscrew the gascap and insert the hose. Then you turn the crank on the side of the gas pump to reset the numbers and start pumping.

After making sure the hose was securely attached, you would then clean the windshield while the gas was going in.

If the customer asked, you would raise the hood to check the oil and other fluids.

Holding the dipstick for the driver to see, you might say, “You’re nearly a quart low on oil.”

“OK, add a quart of Pennzoil.”

When the pitstop was completed, you’d tell the driver, “That’ll be three dollars for the gas and 30 cents for the oil.”

“Here’s a five.”

“OK, your change is a dollar and 70 cents. Thanks and happy motoring.”

As easy as pumping gas may have seemed, there were some complications.

Normally, you would expect to find the car’s gas fill on the rear of the driver’s side, sometimes on the passenger side. But there were vehicles that made you search. Some you filled with gas from behind the license tag. Other gas fills were in more exotic locations, making you scratch your head as you tried to figure out the puzzle.

Then there were the times when everybody decided to get gas at the same time. You might have cars at the four pumps and others waiting in line behind them. That’s when you were glad you worked in pairs.

During the slow periods, we would sit at a desk in the office. If we were lucky, there would be a newspaper to read.

A vending machine kept us from starving, but I tried to avoid spending my hard-earned money.

There was some unexpected amusement that first weekend of my baptism into public work. It was provided by the station manager.

He kept disappearing behind the station, but I didn’t pay him any mind. After an hour or two, he came around and stumbled to his car.

The manager drove slowly out the drive, pulling into the highway. There was a traffic island dividing the highway from another road directly across from the station.

The manager kept driving onto the traffic island, then backing up to the roadway. He did that several times before a patrol car came along to take care of the situation.

A little while later, a man named Jimmy from another station came to replace the manager. He stayed for about 30 years before retiring. My brother Ron, while still in college, worked with Jimmy for a few years.

I don’t know what happened to the former manager, but I had the impression that he was pretty fueled when he left.

So, back to the question, “Why pump people’s gas?”

That was probably a holdover from the days when local stores would take your shopping list and fill it while you waited. Then somebody got the self-serve idea, which made sense because the store owner didn’t have to pay someone to fill orders.

The gas stations were a bit slower catching on. Now, try finding a station that will fill your tank and check your oil, all while cleaning the windshield.

You can bet somebody will figure out a way to fill up your tank without requiring you to get out of your car. But will it be service with a smile?

* Larry Penkava is a staff writer for The Courier-Tribune. Contact: 336-626-6116, lpenkava@courier-tribune.com.