Regarding Mrs. Ledwell-Gant’s letter, Trump hasn’t asked for $5.9 billion for a border barrier. It’s $5.7 billion.

Secondly, it isn’t Trump; even Obama’s head border agent said we need a border barrier! Men and women of the Border Patrol said we need money for a border barrier. Men and women who risk their lives defending our southern border say we need a barrier!

I spent most of my life in law enforcement. Ninety-five percent of all marijuana, meth and heroin comes in from south of the border! So if you are not for a barrier, then you are for illegal drugs and the lives they affect. Without a border, you have no country!

You talk about fleeing violence. You mean we don’t have violence in the U.S.?

Just the fentanyl seizure was was enough to kill millions of Americans. For every seizure at a point of entry, another hundred get through. Tons of marijuana, cocaine, meth and heroin and now fentanyl are brought in from south of the border.

In the ’70s, tens of thousands crossed the border through Tijuana into California. They built not one but two barriers and stopped 98 percent of illegal immigration.

Pelosi lives in a gated community and has a second wall around her property. Why?

They are so oppressed by their countries, yet they proudly carry their countries’ flags. Haven’t seen any carrying a U.S. flag.

The Vatican made a comment about a wall, a country that has a 60-foot-high wall all the way around it!

By illegally entering this country, they are cutting in line in front of thousands waiting to be citizens.

If your child was murdered by an illegal immigrant deported seven times, would you still have sympathy for the immigrant?

Do you think Americans drive down to Mexico and bring the drugs back? Or do you think illegal immigrants bring it in with them? I can tell you it’s the latter!

Obama voted for a wall; bet you were for it then! Could it be you just hate Trump?

Dean Kennedy

Asheboro